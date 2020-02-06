It was very quiet here in Waterville this past week. Not much news.
At the elementary school, though, the children have started their winter sports days. Monty, I believe, is snowboarding. He likes it.
Here are some upcoming events for our kids at our elementary school:
On Feb. 17, author John Churchman will visit with his dog to talk about his books.
On Feb. 21, the Hyde Park Elementary School band and some chorus members will be putting on a little performance for our school.
In March, the school will have a raptor presentation from the Vermont Institute of Natural Science.
Last Friday, the brass ensemble from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra performed at the school.
The groundhog didn’t see his shadow on Sunday, Groundhog Day. That means an early spring. Usually that isn’t the case here in Vermont. We usually have winter weather at least until the middle of March. Time will tell!
The deer are beginning to come out into the fields on the Hogback Road, mostly at dusk, but I’ve seen a few out during the daytime. Steve and I counted eight deer at dusk the other night. Be careful driving that road at dusk.
Did you know that Sunday was Palindrome Day? That means that the date, 02-02-2020, is the same read forward or backward. That hasn’t happened in over 900 years. Wow!
Steve went to the orthopedic doctor last Monday. After Steve had X-rays, the doctor said his bones are completely healed but he still needs to be careful and use a cane for a while, especially during the winter when there is so much snow and ice.
Also on Monday, we took our car back to Vianor’s to have the oil changed and to get our inspection sticker put on the car. It was inspected last week but I needed to come back to get the sticker on. They wanted to make sure the engine light stayed off after fixing a part of the car. Praise the Lord, the light stayed off so we got our sticker.
I went to a baby shower for Abbie Miller at our church on Tuesday. I picked up Martha Leonard on the way. The baby was born three weeks ago, so I got to hold him. He is so cute. I love holding babies.
Steve and I went to the Community Prayer Event at Teen Challenge in Johnson Friday night. It was a wonderful evening and the Teen Challenge guys served us two delicious cakes after the meeting.
The winners at the card party on Saturday night, Feb. 1: high man Dom Genetti, low man Bruce Burnor, high woman Donna Barry, low woman Lesley Alexander, and the one with the most horses was Bert Burleson. Congratulations to all of you.
Did you watch the Super Bowl Sunday night? I did. It’s the only football game I watch during the year. I was rooting for the 49ers. They were ahead for while but in the last two minutes of the game the Chiefs got ahead and ended up winning the game. Oh, well! It was a good game. The commercials weren’t bad either. The final score was 31-20.
On Sunday it was only Mark’s family and Steve and I for our family meal. Paul and Rhoda couldn’t make it. I did the meal. We had french fries and chicken nuggets and for dessert we had vanilla ice cream with strawberries and homemade chocolate chip cookies.
I spent most of my week putting out my snowmen decorations for the winter. I’ve been working on doing this for most of January. It takes me so long because I clean and dust everything before putting them out. Two more days and I should have it all done, including my winter village. I leave them out until the end of March. I do change my kitchen table according to the holidays. This week I’ll decorate it for Valentine’s Day.
A Happy Birthday goes to Jean Manchester Hook on Feb. 7 and to Rhoda McLure on Feb. 8.
Have a great week everyone!
— Susan Davis, 644-5111