Another year has gone by and a new year is now here. So far we have had a little snow, some rain and icy roads. Temperatures have been a little above normal, in the 40s until Sunday, when it was in the 20s and was very windy. It looked like winter again Sunday afternoon.
How did you spend your New Year’s Eve? Steve, Ruth and I spent ours at home. Steve and I played Scrabble. I won by two points. The three of us watched the ball drop in Time Square on TV at midnight and then we all went to bed. Not too exciting, but fun.
Ruth and I went to Burlington on Thursday to exchange a couple of Christmas presents and I bought some Christmas wrapping paper, Christmas cards and some Christmas ornaments — which were all marked down by 50 percent — for next year. Now is the time to buy these things. Also I got a couple of gifts for next year at Sears that were 60 percent off.
We ate out at IHOP and then we went to the movies to see “Little Women.” It was very good. Afterward we went to visit my sister, Norma, and take our Christmas presents to her.
Ruth put a puzzle together in two days last week, 750 pieces. I only had time to put two of the pieces in it. Ruth had fun doing it. I hope to start one sometime this week.
We are still sleeping in our living room on the couch bed. It will be eight weeks this Wednesday since Steve broke his pelvic bone. He can now put 50 percent of his weight on his right leg. By Wednesday, the physical therapist will be helping Steve go up and down the stairs. Yay! We can sleep in our own bed again.
We ran out of fuel oil early Saturday morning. Mark got us some fuel at a gas station to tide us over until Monday, when we can get someone to put oil in our tank. We also used our wood furnace during this time. Seeing that Steve can’t go downstairs yet to build a fire in our furnace, his brother Bruce came and started the fire and I would go down every so often and throw in a log or two. The fire went out Sunday morning while we were sleeping, so our son Mark came up and started it again Sunday evening. I can keep a fire going but I can’t seem to get one started. Oh, well. I probably should practice.
The winners at the card party on Saturday, Jan. 4: high man—Dereck Lafountain, low man — Rodney Burns, high woman — Dana Dellinger, low woman — Mary Jo Willey, and the one with the most horses was Butch Duffy. Congratulations to all of you.
Edna Lafountain went to the card party. She said there was a small crowd that night, probably due to snow-covered roads. This Saturday it is supposed to be raining all day. Maybe more people will come out during the rain, if it doesn’t freeze, which it isn’t supposed to as of right now.
Tony and Candyce Trombley and their daughter Sae-Jin were in the area this last weekend for the Irwin Christmas. They stayed at Merilyn Clinger’s while they were here.
Just a reminder that the music jam will be starting up again this Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Waterville Town Hall at 9 a.m. with a potluck meal following. Hope you can attend.
A happy birthday goes to Sue Davis and Marylin Bennett, both on Jan. 10, to C.J. Manchester on Jan. 11, and to Jan Lafountain Jan. 14.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111