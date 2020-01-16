The card party on Saturday, Jan. 11, was canceled due to the weather. It was raining, with the chance of freezing rain and flooding that night. It was also very foggy out. It will resume again this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Waterville Town Hall.
Linda Wilson-Miller said the river was really roaring past her house Saturday night. It was pretty high. It didn’t go onto our lawn but it was pretty close. As we traveled the Hogback Road Sunday morning on our way to church, you could see fields covered with water from the river. It was close to the road in a couple of places.
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Steve and I and Ruth picked up Michael, our grandson, in Underhill at about 11:30. We ate lunch together at Subway and then we took Ruth to the airport for her flight back to Kentucky. She had two layovers, in North Carolina and in Philadelphia.
She ran into freezing rain there and, after boarding the plane, they couldn’t take off until the plane was de-iced. She finally landed in Kentucky at 12:30 a.m. She then had to travel another hour and a half to her apartment so it was 2 a.m. before she got home. She was tired but I’m glad she got home safely.
After we dropped Ruth off at the airport, we took Michael shopping. I owed him a birthday present plus the replacement of a returned Christmas present. He had fun trying on clothes and picking out some things.
Michael returned to college on Friday, a day earlier than planned. He wanted to get ahead of the storm.
•••
Prime Timers met on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Sterling View. We were few in number due to snowy weather that day and other reasons, but we had fun playing games and then we shared a delicious meal together at noon.
Merilyn Clinger and Steve and I were the only ones present from this area. I made two new recipes this time. I made chicken noodle casserole for the main dish and apple fritter cake for dessert. They were both good recipes. I think I’ll use them again sometime.
•••
After church on Sunday, my family gave me a birthday meal. Jenn made a delicious mac and cheese dish and we had green beans with it; Rhoda brought a delicious chocolate cake and ice cream. Everything was very good.
In the evening, Steve and I went with Martha and Willie to Dave and Lynne Domina’s in Eden for another birthday meal. This meal was for Willie Leonard and for me. His birthday was on Sunday and mine was on Friday. Tom and Doretta Nelson also came. We had a delicious spaghetti dinner with strawberry rhubarb pie and creampuffs for dessert. It was a wonderful time of getting together with friends.
I feel so blessed and thankful for all the birthday wishes and birthday meals I’ve had this year. May God bless each one of you for making my 70th birthday wonderful.
A number of people have been sick around town this past week. Two of my grandkids, Mackenzie and Winston, have a terrible cough. Linda Wilson-Miller has a bad cough too. I hope you guys are feeling better soon.
This is the time of year for colds and the flu. Make sure you wash your hands often especially after being out in the public, drink plenty of water and stay rested. Those things will help you to stay healthy.
A happy birthday goes to Carol Towle on Jan. 17 and to Josie Cushing on Jan. 23.
