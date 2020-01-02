Christmas has come and gone for another year. I got everything ready on time except for my candies and breads that I give away. They were all made before Christmas but I didn’t have time to deliver them all until Christmas Day and from then to Saturday.
Now I can sit back and enjoy our Christmas lights and decorations until my birthday in January.
I My newsletter, which I out to a number of people at the end of the year, should be finished this week.
Every year I say I’m going to enjoy the Christmas season and not get wrapped up in all sorts of activities, ending up running out of time to get everything done. But each year I do the same things again. As I get older, I’m finding it harder and harder to do things, so next year I might not be doing all the things I do every year, like baking bread for my neighbors and friends. We’ll just have to see what next year brings.
The quilt that is going to be raffled off by the library has been shipped here. More details about this will follow in the near future.
Steve and I went to the Christmas Eve service at our church on Dec. 24. The church was just about packed. It was a very nice service. Mark and Jenn and their family went to a Christmas Eve service at their church in Waterbury.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to Jeremy and Taylor O’Neil’s home in Cambridge for their Christmas Eve. There were about 25 people there.
Merilyn Clinger went to Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff’s for supper on Christmas Day. On Saturday, Dec. 28, she went to Alan Manchester’s for the Manchester Christmas. I went over to that for one and a half hours. It was good to see all of the relatives. There were 90 people there. George and Brenda Manchester from Pennsylvania and their daughter Maggie and her husband Alec, and Meredith were here for Christmas. They stayed at Merilyn’s while they were here.
Linda Wilson-Miller spent a quiet Christmas Day at home with her son, Joel.
Jennifer and Gif and kids from Ontario and Christopher and his wife and family from South Carolina were home for Christmas at C.J. and Sharon Manchester’s.
Our granddaughter Brittany came home on Christmas Eve and stayed until Sunday. Michael, our grandson, came home from college on Friday, Dec. 20. He will be here until Jan. 11. He is working at a restaurant at Smugglers’ Notch Resort for most of his vacation.
We opened our presents on Christmas Eve at Mark and Jenn’s. There were 12 of us present. Michael had to work. But Michael was with us on Christmas Day for our Christmas dinner at Mark and Jenn’s.
After dinner, Mark and Jenn and their family left for New York state to see her parents and to have Christmas with them. They came back the next day.
The men’s breakfast at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene met Saturday, Dec. 28. Twenty men attended.
On Sunday, after the morning service, I was surprised by a 70th birthday party. A number of people came to it. I felt so blessed. Thank you everyone who came and wished me a Happy Birthday. A big thank you goes to our daughter, Rhoda, who gave me the party. My birthday isn’t until Jan. 10 but Rhoda thought that this was a good time to have it while everyone was home for the holidays.
It’s that time of year to start a puzzle. Ruth and I plan to start one this week. I never got around to do one last winter but I hope to do at least three of them this winter. It is supposed to snow tomorrow, so what better time to work on a puzzle and drink hot chocolate.
Just a reminder that the card game 500 will be starting this Saturday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Waterville Town Hall. Please bring a snack or sandwiches to share. These card parties will continue every Saturday night till the end of March. For more information, call Donna at 644-5874. Please come and join us.
A Happy Birthday goes to Michael Burt on Jan. 4 and to Levi Costa on Jan. 7.
Have a great week, everyone!
— Susan Davis, 644-5111