We had some great weather last week, and I was able to work in my vegetable garden. It is all planted except for four vegetables. They would have all been planted Saturday but it started to rain when I was in the garden, so I had to quit. Next: my flower gardens.
I heard that Butch Duffy’s greenhouse is now closed until next year. It sold out of just about everything. A lot of people are planting gardens this year. I guess I’ll have to go to a greenhouse in Burlington for my flowers to plant.
After everything is planted, it is time to relax for a day or two before the weeds need pulling. There is no better way to relax than to sit in your favorite chair with something cold to drink and a good book to read. If you need a book, ad remember that you can still get books at our local libraries.
Two weeks ago, Lucille Tilton made doughnuts. Last week Edna made doughnuts. I wonder who will make doughnuts this week.
Steve was able to get his hair cut last week. His last haircut was in January, so it was getting pretty long and shabby. I have an appointment to get my hair cut this week. I think it has been a year since my last haircut. I don’t look good with my hair in a ponytail so I need it short for the summer.
Merilyn Clinger went to six worship services on Sunday. Five of them were on YouTube and she attended one in Lowell.
My mousetraps are working well. I have caught two mice so far.
One day last week, Steve was sitting on our front porch when a car stopped across the road and a lady got out. Steve got up to see what she was doing. There was a snapping turtle crossing the road and she was coaxing it across the road. After Steve called to me, I came out to see the turtle. He was big. I’m glad he got across the road safely.
Friday night, Steve and I picked up Martha Leonard and we went to a Bible study at Ernie Machia’s home in Sterling View. This was the first time they’ve met since March. People wore masks and we observed social distancing. It was good to go to a Bible study again, even though some things were different.
I finally won in our Scrabble game this week. Steve and I started playing Scrabble once a week during the pandemic and I think we will keep doing it. It is good for the mind.
We ate our Sunday noon meal at Mark and Jenn’s on Sunday. We ate outside around their fire pit where they had a nice fire going. I made the meal this week for Jenn’s birthday, which is on Monday. She wanted sweet and sour chicken, rice, and broccoli for the main course with brownies with ice cream for dessert. Rhoda, Paul and Michael couldn’t come but Bruce came to share the meal with us. We had a good time together and the grandkids loved having us there. It was a good day.
A happy birthday goes to Shyanne Lafountain on June 12, to Wayne Tobin on June 13, to Joan Tobin on June 13, to Sue Chamberlain on June 14, to Donnie Lynch on June 16, to Maria Burt on June 17 and to Paulette Erickson on June 18th.
A happy anniversary goes to Brian and Carol Towle on June 16 and to Marlene and Albert Tobin Jr. on June 18.
Have a great week, everyone!
— Susan Davis, 644-5111