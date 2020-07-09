I hope everyone had a wonderful Fourth of July in spite of COVID-19. The weather was beautiful, sunny, low humidity and in the 80s. You couldn’t ask for a better Fourth. Too bad it wasn’t normal.
We heard fireworks in town but we couldn’t see any of them. I wonder where they were.
Steve and I went to a graduation party for two of my cousins Saturday afternoon in Waterbury Center. They had both graduated from high school. It was good to see a number of family members there whom we hadn’t seen for a while.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went up to Julie’s place at Lake Eden on July 4. The family had a 50th birthday party for her.
Merilyn Clinger also went to Lake Eden on July 4, to the Manchester cabin. She stayed for the family meal and played some games but came home before the fireworks.
Linda Wilson-Miller and her son Joel had a barbecue in their yard and just relaxed down there for the rest of the afternoon.
Steve and I liked eating out so much on June 25 for our anniversary that we decided to do it again. We ate out on Wednesday, June 1, at the Charlmont. We wanted to eat out right on our anniversary, which was Monday, June 29, but we found out that they were closed on Mondays. Oh, well.
Steve had a doctor’s appointment early in the day on Wednesday. We did some grocery shopping afterwards and then came home. In the afternoon I weeded my vegetable garden and sprayed my plants to keep bugs from eating the leaves.
I don’t know about you but it’s going to take some time for me to remember to take my bags into the grocery store to bag my groceries in. I have had these bags right along in my car but I never remember to take them into the stores. Now if I don’t remember I have to pay 10 cents for a paper bag or have the clerk put my loose groceries back into my cart and I take them to my car and bag them there, which is what I did on Saturday. Maybe doing this enough times will make me remember to take the bags into the store.
Thursday afternoon I made a raspberry pie for Lynne Domina, whose name was drawn in our missionary reading book drawing at our church. Everyone who reads a missionary book gets their name put in a box and once a month I draw a name. That person receives one of my homemade pies of their choice. Last month I drew three names, one for each month that we were closed due to the coronavirus. I still have two more to make.
The chipmunk is back in our house. He is after my birdseed. I finally put the seeds in the oven, where I hope he can’t get them. I called a place in Hardwick and they were coming Tuesday to set up traps to catch the critter. Also they will look for places where he could have gotten into the house and then seal them up. Hopefully we can get rid of him for good.
Steve and I didn’t get a chance to play our weekly Scrabble game last week so I guess we’ll have to play two games of it this week.
We had our Sunday meal at Mark and Jenn’s house on Sunday. I brought a chocolate rhubarb cake and ice cream for dessert. The grandkids get very excited to have us come to their house for our meal.
A happy birthday to Melissa Chase and Aislinn Costa, both with birthdays on July 10. A happy anniversary to Kirk and Amanda Manchester on July 12.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
