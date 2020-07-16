We didn’t have a heat wave this last week but it came close to it. The humidity is what got to me. It was very high. It even stayed warm all night. I’m glad we have an air conditioner upstairs plus a fan over our bed. We were able to sleep without any problem.
During this week’s hot spell, many people have been swimming in the river. It’s a great way to cool off.
Steve and I did play two games of Scrabble this last week. On the very hot days, it was too hot to do anything so we played Scrabble.
• Edna Lafountain picked some vegetables from her garden this past week. Some other people I’ve talked to have also been getting vegetables, especially beet greens and peas. My vegetables aren’t ready yet. The warm weather and the rain we got the past two days helped the gardens grow and, unfortunately, the weeds.
• Merilyn Clinger was happy to receive a raspberry pie from me this week. I made it on Saturday, which wasn’t quite as hot as Thursday and Friday. Merilyn has her family from Colorado visiting her for a few weeks. They are Mel, Megan, Anna Ruth, Caleb and Christianna Miller. Since they have been here, they have spent a lot of time at Lake Eden with Merilyn and some of the other Manchester clan.
• Dish Network came to our house last Monday. The tech person hooked up my DVD player, which I’ve had for a long time but I didn’t know how to hook it up. Now I can watch all my DVDs. He also checked out a number of other things relating to Dish TV.
• Tuesday afternoon a company called The Eliminator came to our house. The guy inspected the outside of our house to find out where the mice and chipmunks were getting in. They found some holes in our stone foundation and a few other places. They plan to come back next week to fill them in.
They left three big traps for me to set. I caught three chipmunks and four mice. I haven’t seen any more chipmunks for several days. Hopefully they are gone. The mice are still here, though. I caught one Sunday night. When the holes are sealed up, I hope the critters will all be gone.
• The Waterville Town Library trustees met outside in front of the library Tuesday night, July 7. We are still having curbside pickups on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 2:30 to 3:30. We have a lot of new books this summer. Hope you get a chance to read some of them. Call Alice at 644-5556 and she will help you get the books you want.
• Prime Timers, the senior group from the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, met July 8 for the first time since March. We met in the pavilion in front of our church. It was good to be back together again, even if our number was small. There were only six of us. Merilyn Clinger, Steve and I were from the Waterville area. The rest of our group were either unable to come or they were still playing it safe from COVID-19. We did take precautions as we met.
• Our Sunday meal was supposed to have been at our daughter Rhoda’s house this week, but the weather didn’t cooperate. It would rain for a while, then the sun came out and then it would rain again. So, we each ate at our own homes this week.
After lunch I hid 40 miniature chocolate bars around the inside of our house for our grandkids to find. We didn’t have our Easter candy hunt in April so we had it Sunday instead. The kids loved it. They found them all except for three. After they left, I found the others. I’d forgotten where I hid them.
• It seems like just as you get rid of one problem another problem comes along. This week, on Sunday, our refrigerator quit working. The freezer was fine but the refrigerator wasn’t working.
I borrowed a small refrigerator from a friend and put some stuff some into the small refrigerator and some into a cooler. The stuff in the freezer went down to our son’s house and into their freezer. I then shut off the refrigerator.
• A happy birthday goes to Norma Ploof on July 22.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
