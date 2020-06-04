What a change in temperature! We had 80- and 90-degree weather for most of last week and then on Friday thunderstorms with downpours came through and wiped out the humidity and the warm temperatures. By Sunday it was only in the 50s. After the 90-degree weather, the 50s felt quite chilly.
We were going to have a cookout at Mark’s on Sunday but because it was so chilly we changed it to next week.
At the beginning of the week, I took off one of the blankets on our bed and had our son put in our air conditioner upstairs. On Saturday I shut off the air conditioner and overnight the heat came on. I think I’m going to put that blanket back on the bed. That’s Vermont.
Lilacs are now in full bloom and so are apple trees and all other flowering trees. It is so beautiful out this time of year.
To get books from our Waterville Town Library during this pandemic, you need to go to the library website, watervillelib.org, for instructions. It will tell you where to fill out a form listing the books you would like to get and how to submit it.
It will also show some of the books we have. We have a lot of new books. We will collect the books you request in the library, check them out and have them ready for you to pick up outside our door at the time you schedule to pick them up. The hours for curbside pickups are Tuesday, Thursday and from at 2:30 to 3:30 each day. If you would rather call someone or if you have any questions, feel free to call any library trustee.
On Monday, after working out in my flower garden, Steve and I rode up to Lowell to pick up our supper, which we had called in. We took it to a spot looking out at Lake Eden and ate our supper in the car. Very peaceful.
Steve and I went to Burlington on Tuesday. After doing a couple of errands, we went to pick up some food for supper. We then drove to Perkins Pier on the waterfront to eat it. What a beautiful spot to sit and look at the lake and to watch a few people on the lake and on shore.
Afterward, we decided to stop to see how my sister was doing during this pandemic. I hadn’t seen her for a few months, although I have talked to her on the phone. She and her daughter, Chris, were doing fine.
On the way home, Steve wanted to get a creemee but we couldn’t find any place open. It was 10 p.m. For the next few days, we looked for a place to buy a creemee. We didn’t find one until Friday. It was so good. Worth waiting for.
Steve and I played Scrabble twice this week. He won both times. Other people in town have been baking again. Lucille Tilton made some delicious looking doughnuts and Edna Lafountain made three pies and some tarts. Yummy!
The idea of going places to eat lunch in our car came from Brian and Carol Towle. They pick up Carol’s mom once a week and go on a road trip to somewhere in Vermont and set up their lawn chairs, eat a snack or lunch, and enjoy the setting. I thought that was such a cool idea that Steve and I are doing that too. If you want to get outside and do something different, you ought to try this. It is very relaxing.
A Happy Birthday goes to Jenn Davis on June 8, to Dereck Lafountain on June 8, to Amy Naylor on June 10, and to Christine Bean on June 11.
A Happy Anniversary goes to Ronnie and Judy Locke on June 8.
Have a great week, everyone, and stay safe.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111