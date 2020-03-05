Oh, no, more snow! On Thursday we got at least 6 more inches of snow, if not more. The skiers and the snow resorts like it but I’m ready for spring. It snowed off and on both on Friday and Saturday. The calendar says that spring is only 14 days away. I hope the weather will be springlike then.
The sap has started to run, which is good. Before the snow we had temperatures in the 40s and then cooling down at night below freezing. Perfect sugaring weather. This week it is supposed to do the same. I like to see sugaring season come because when it is done, spring is here. Usually sugaring last from four to six weeks depending on the weather.
I noticed on Sunday, March 1, that it was still a little bit light out at 6 p.m. The daylight is gaining. Next Sunday, March 8, remember to turn your clocks ahead one hour. Then it will be light out at 7 p.m.
There was a good turnout at the sledding party on Saturday. About 35 people were there. I went down for about an hour. I stayed inside the library, where it was warm, but from what I saw and heard, everyone had a good time.
The winners at the card party on Saturday, Feb. 29, were: high woman Sue Burleson, low woman Mar Jo Willey, high man Dom Genetti, low man Rodney Burns and the one with the most horses was Dereck Lafountain. Congratulations to all of you.
Sunday afternoon, Dereck and Edna Lafountain, along with Wanda Sulham, Lawrence Earle and Marcel Nadeau, played and sang at the Copley Terrace in Morrisville. That is where Lawrence Earle lives.
When there are five Sundays in a month, our family decides to either eat out at a restaurant for our noon meal for one of the Sundays or we decide to have everyone bring something for a special meal.
We decided that we would all bring a pizza to share last Sunday, which is one of the five Sundays in March. My grandkids decided to have the pizza. Good choice. I also brought chocolate chip cookies and ice cream for dessert.
We had trouble with our TV again this last week. I called Dish and they came out to see what was happening. A build-up of snow and ice on our satellite receiver was the problem. He cleaned it off and now the TV works fine.
There were quite a few men at the men’s breakfast at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, Feb. 29. Steve went with Brian Allaire.
I was home all last week except for a quick trip to Burlington on Monday. I was able to start my spring housecleaning. I didn’t get too far but I did get it started. It makes me feel good to get something done.
Our condolences to the family of Lester Adams Jr., who died Feb. 20. Lester was my husband Steve’s first cousin.
A happy birthday goes to Doug Chamberlain on March 7, and to Steven Chase on March 9.
Have a great week, everyone, and I hope you were able to go to town meeting on Tuesday to cast your vote.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111