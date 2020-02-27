Last Monday Steve and I had dentist appointments in Essex. They said that there was no need to come back. Our teeth were fine. That’s always good to hear.
For the rest of the week I pretty much stayed at home except for going to the grocery store. I got some things done that I’ve been putting off. A number of things, especially glass things, around my house have broken in the last few years. I kept saying I’ll glue them back together sometime. Ever done that? Well, I finally did get them glued together. Yay! That job done.
Also I worked on getting my Christmas/New Years newsletter ready to send out. I’m a little late in sending them out but the ones I send it to don’t mind.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain planned to go play their music last week at Out and About and The Manor, but both activities were canceled due to the weather, as was the Lowell Jam. The Waterville Jam went on as scheduled. The weather was better that day.
Merilyn Clinger went with Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff to a basketball game at Mount Mansfield Union High School last Thursday night. All the seniors on the basketball team were honored, including Sophia Farrell, who is Merilyn’s niece and the team captain.
The winners of the card party on Saturday, February 22, were: high man Dereck Lafountain, low man Jamie Lafountain, high woman Donna Barry, low woman Lesley Alexander, and the one with the most horses was Dereck Lafountain. Congratulations to all of you!
Jenn Davis’ parents from upstate New York were here visiting Mark and Jenn and their family last weekend.
It was Mark and Jenn’s turn to do our Sunday meal this week. We had chicken, french fries and broccoli. I brought chocolate chip ice cream and brownies for dessert.
This week is winter vacation for our school kids. They go back to school March 4, the day after Town Meeting Day.
I still haven’t had time to do a puzzle yet this winter. Even though I have a lot of projects to finish before summer, I still want to do at least one puzzle. Maybe this is the week.
Just a reminder of the sledding party at the Waterville Town Library this Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. Remember that there are no bathroom facilities at the library this time of year.
A men’s breakfast at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene is Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7 a.m. All are welcome.
A happy birthday goes to Brian Towle and Charlie Erickson, both on Feb. 28.
A happy anniversary goes to Roger and Sue Mann on Feb. 29.
Have a great week, everyone!
— Susan Davis, 644-5111