Our son Mark, along with Monty and Mackenzie, took me up to the Northern Vermont Christmas Tree Farm to cut down our Christmas tree Saturday afternoon. It seemed strange to go there when there wasn’t any snow, only mud, and the air was warm. The kids missed sliding down the hill and playing in the snow like they have in past years.
One good thing about it is that we didn’t have to thaw out our Christmas tree in the living room before we put it up. Mark set it up for us as soon as we got back from the farm. Now all I have to do is decorate it. I put the lights on it on Monday and then Ruth wanted me to wait until she got home to put the ornaments on it. She flies in on Wednesday night.
Attention to all those who play the card game 500. The card parties will start on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Waterville Town Hall. Bring a snack or sandwiches to share. For more information, call Donna @ 644-5874.
The Lehouillier family celebrated Christmas together at the town hall last Saturday night. There were many cars there. It’s a big family.
Merilyn Clinger went to the Essex High School teachers retirement breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 12 in South Burlington.
Prime Timers met on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Sterling View. We did our annual ornament exchange, played games and had a delicious meal together. Linda Wilson-Miller, Merilyn Clinger, Carol Towle, Steve and I attended from this area. About a dozen were present in all.
On Thursday, Steve and I went to Burlington shopping for Christmas. I found out that a lot of the big stores and the mall have wheelchairs that you can use. That helped out tremendously for Steve. I thought he was going to have to sit in the car all day while I shopped, but fortunately he didn’t have to. He did bring a number of things to read while he was waiting.
My Christmas shopping is almost done. A few more places to go to this week and then I’m done. Only six more days until Christmas.
I think I’ve been doing too much lately. Last Monday, out of the blue, my back started to pain me. It hurt to walk. I started to take some strong Tylenol and got out a cane to help me walk. I also tried to rest more this last week. As long as I take the Tylenol, it isn’t too bad. I had a hard time shopping on Thursday, though. Steve with his walker and I with my cane, we make a great couple.
Saturday night Steve and I went to a Christmas party at our church. We had a delicious meal and then we played a new game that involved getting a gift in the end. It was a lot of fun.
Our family celebrated Mark’s birthday Sunday at our family meal. He wanted lasagna and applesauce cake for dessert. I added green beans to the main course and whipped cream for the cake.
One more birthday this month. This Sunday we will celebrate Winston’s birthday. He will be 2 on Christmas Day.
Waterville Union Church invites people on Christmas Eve to have hot chocolate and cookies at 8:15 p.m. The worship service will follow at 9 p.m.
Just a reminder that there will be a Christmas Eve service at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.
A happy birthday goes to Ronnie Morin on Dec. 22, to Steve Ingalls on Dec. 23 and to Anita Lanphear, Lori Erickson and Winston Davis, all on Dec. 25.
Merry Christmas to all!
— Susan Davis, 644-5111