It was down to nineteen below zero Friday night when I went to bed. Brrrr! A friend of mine and her husband left Hawaii Friday morning with a temperature of 85 degrees. When they got home in Morrisville that night it was eighteen degrees below zero.
Merilyn Clinger went to visit her daughter, Mel and her family in Colorado Springs, Colo., for two weeks. She returned home on Feb. 11.
PrimeTimers met on Wednesday at the Sterling View Community Center. There were ten of us present. Merilyn Clinger, Linda Wilson-Miller, Carol Towle, Steve and I attended from this area. I made a ham, potato and green bean casserole and a chocolate cake for dessert.
After Prime Timers Steve and I went to Burlington. We did a couple of errands and then visited my sister, Norma.
Steve and I, along with Willie and Martha Leonard, were invited up to Brian and Sharon Allaire’s for supper Monday night, Feb. 10. After supper we had our Bible study. Brian has had his knee replaced and his leg straightened recently so it was better to have our Bible study there. He is coming along OK but he still has a ways to go to recover completely.
The town library trustees met at the town hall Feb. 13. We will be starting to sell tickets for our quilt raffle on Feb. 29 at the Waterville Elemetary School parent organization library sledding party. Tickets will be $1 each. The money raised will go toward purchasing children’s books. The winner will be drawn sometime in June.
The sledding party on Feb. 29 is for our schoolchildren and their families. It will be from 1-3 p.m. at the library. The library will be open so you can get warm and to have some hot chocolate. You can also check out some books while you are there.
Our TV has been cutting out and staying out for days and then it would come back on. This has been happening for about a month. I called Dish and they came last Friday and checked things out. Come to find out I needed a new box that controls the satellite dish. It was about 11 years old. They replaced it and even hooked up my VCR which I’ve had for years but didn’t know how to hook it up. The TV works fine now.
Saturday night there was a potluck and game night at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. This month it was Italian night. I made some manicotti. Merilyn Clinger, C.J. and Sharon Manchester, Steve and I attended from this area.
The winners at the card party on Saturday, Feb. 15 were: high woman, Dana Delinger; low woman, Sandy Duffy; high man, Bert Burleson; low man, Bruce Burnor; and most horses, Jamie Lafountain.
A happy birthday to Ann Burnor and Danny Miller, both on Feb. 24.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111