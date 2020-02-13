Snow, sleet, freezing rain and below-zero temperatures: That was our weather story this past week. It all started on Thursday with about 4 inches of snow in the morning. We then got some sleet and in the evening we got some freezing rain. Not a lot of freezing rain here but enough to coat my car windows and probably the roads.
The snow started Friday morning and it snowed all day, sometimes coming down in big flakes and other times it was coming down so fast I couldn’t see Linda’s apartment out of my kitchen window. She isn’t that far away. I stayed inside all day. We got about 18 inches of snow in all.
The sun came out Saturday and it was clear and cold that night into Sunday. Sunday morning, when Steve got up, it was about 20 degrees below zero. Brrrrr! During the day on Saturday the temperature stayed around 9 degrees.
They have been having some severe weather — tornadoes — in North Carolina this past week. My niece, who lives about an hour from Charlotte, N.C., told her mom that a tornado came through two blocks away from her house. Houses were destroyed and tree limbs were all around her place but her house wasn’t touched. Praise the Lord! I’d rather live here with the snow and cold than where there are tornadoes.
Friday morning Steve went out to get our newspaper and when he came back he couldn’t get into the house. We had been having trouble with our front door handle catching somehow and locking the door. I was sleeping. Steve pounded on the door to wake me up and hollered to me and finally I heard him. He had been outside for a while and it was snowing. I tried to open the door and couldn’t either. I took the door handle off but still we couldn’t get it to unlock so I called our son, Mark. He came up and crawled through the front window. After a while he was able to get it unlocked and Steve could come in. Mark then went home and came back with a new door handle, which works much better. What a morning!
My cousin Jeremy, who works for my son, Mark, came up to our house Saturday morning and plowed our driveway and dug out our car and mailbox. Our neighbor came over to help too. Thank you to both of you. We appreciated it very much.
We needed to get out to go to a funeral at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene for Faye Chauvin, grandmother of Heather Kuney and Nicole Chauvin, who died Jan. 28. I didn’t know Faye but I do know Heather and Nicole and I wanted to express my condolences to both of them and to the rest of the family. From what I heard Saturday, Faye sounded like a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.
Coming home from Burlington on Wednesday, Steve and I saw what appeared to be an owl sitting on an electrical wire going over the road. He was beautiful. It’s been a while since I’ve seen an owl.
For the first time this school year, I went in to sub at the high school. I couldn’t go in during the fall because of my radiation and then Steve broke his pelvic bone and was laid up for eight weeks so I stayed home with him. Hopefully nothing else will happen so I can sub more. It seemed good to be back. It did tire me out, though.
Thursday, during a lull in the first half of the storm, Steve and I took Paul, our son-in-law, to a doctor’s appointment in Morrisville. We did a few errands afterward and then we headed home. We ran into some sleet but no freezing rain, which I’m thankful for.
The winners at the card party on Saturday, Feb. 8: high man Konnor Lafountain, low man Bruce Burnor, high woman Sandy Duffy, low woman Sue Berlson, and the one with the most horses was Donna Barry. Congratulations to all of you.
We celebrated our daughter Rhoda’s birthday on Sunday at our family meal. She wanted taco salad for the main course and an apple pie cheesecake for dessert.
A Happy Birthday goes to Gerran Burt on Feb. 15.
Have a great week, everyone, and have a Happy Valentine’s Day.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111