The cool temperatures of two weeks ago have disappeared and now we are in a heat wave. Burlington had 90-degree weather for four days in a row. We now need rain for our gardens.
So what did I do on those hot, muggy days? I baked three pies, a rhubarb cobbler and a pecan pie cheesecake. I think I was crazy but they sure tasted good.
I froze two of the pies, one rhubarb and one strawberry rhubarb, and we had the other strawberry rhubarb at our meal on Father’s Day. The 10 of us ate on our patio Sunday. Besides honoring fathers that day, Michael, our grandson, celebrated his birthday. He wanted chicken alfredo and pecan pie cheesecake for dessert. Besides these two desserts, I also had rhubarb cobbler. We had more than enough desserts. I added a tossed salad, broccoli and hot dogs. Even though it was hot out, we had a wonderful day.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain had all their children and their families at their house for a cookout on Father’s Day. Some of them played games and everyone enjoyed each other’s company as they ate.
Merilyn Clinger went to a graduation party Saturday for her great-niece, Sophia Farrell.
People have been swimming in the river across the bridge and the road from our house. It’s the new swimming hole in town, particularly during this hot spell.
Before the week got too hot, I was able to finish weeding and planting my flower gardens. Now I’m waiting for my son to get me some mulch to put on it. My vegetable garden is growing well. Most of my vegetables are up. A few things I might have to replant, though.
On Wednesday, we had our chimney, flue and pipes to our wood furnace cleaned. A job that needed to be done long before now. The oil furnace will be cleaned and serviced in July. Then we’ll be all ready for winter.
While the man was in the cellar cleaning the pipes, he heard water running into the cellar every time I ran water in the kitchen sink upstairs. So we called Dan and he came the next day to check it out. He found a hole in the drainpipe from the sink. Now it’s all taken care of.
Thursday afternoon, Martha Leonard drove over to our house and the three of us headed off to the sand bar. We found a great place to park — under a tree across from the entrance to Sand Bar State Park. We put our lawn chairs under another tree and ate the picnic lunch we had brought with us. There was a nice breeze and the view of Lake Champlain was beautiful. It was a very relaxing afternoon. On the way home, we stopped to have creemees to top off the day.
I think the fish they put in the river beside our house have swum downstream to our son’s house. Our granddaughter, Mackenzie, went fishing with her dad behind their house and caught three large trout. The next day she caught two more. She is only 6 years old. Way to go, Mackenzie.
We would like to express our condolences to Linda Wilson-Miller and to the rest of the family on the passing of Virginia Wheelock last week. Virginia was Linda’s mom.
A happy birthday goes to Brooklyn Shakallis on July 1.
A happy anniversary goes to Matt and Michelle Miller on June 27 and to Steve and Sue Davis on June 29.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
