Not much news this week. The town is very quiet, with everyone staying home except for going out for necessities. Some people have been out cleaning up their lawns and preparing their gardens for planting when it turns warmer.
We had snow showers and sunshine at the same time two days this past week. It would snow real hard, then the sun would shine with the snow, and then it would be just sunshine. It was pretty but I’m ready for warmer weather. The snow didn’t stay very long on the ground, which was good.
As the weather starts to get warmer, you see more and more motorcycles, four-wheelers and bikes out and about. Also, people are out walking. These activities can all be done while doing social distancing.
Lawns are beginning to get green and some trees are budding. I saw one tree with white flowers on it when I went grocery shopping last week. A sign of spring.
My allergies know it is spring. My sinuses hurt and my nose has been running off and on. It happens to me every spring.
My snowmen have all been put away for another year. Now I need to dust everything and bring out my spring and summer decorations.
This has all been done in my bathroom and kitchen. Now on to the dining room and living room.
We have a bird feeder just outside our kitchen window and this week I saw a little chipmunk right in the middle of the feeder, eating up the rest of the birdseed.
That will be it for birdseed until next winter. A chipmunk I can handle but I don’t want any bears to come around.
I haven’t seen any evidence of mice in my kitchen drawers for a week now. I’m going to wait one more week and, if there is no signs of any, then I will put my cooking utensils back in them. I hope they are gone.
The household hazardous waste collection scheduled for May 2 in Morrisville has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The new time will be arranged later.
Have a great week, everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111