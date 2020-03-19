I saw my first robin last week, a good sign of spring. The frost heaves have gotten worse, especially on the way to Burlington. I’ve seen a lot of ladybugs, or those bugs that look like them, and some people have seen moths out. I can’t forget to mention the smell of dead skunks in the roads either. These are all signs of spring.
The coronavirus is making a lot of changes in people’s lives nowadays. Last Thursday I went grocery shopping and I was surprised to find all the toilet paper gone off the shelves. That was the one thing I needed. I went to four different stores and found the same thing, empty shelves. Other items were also going off the shelves in a hurry, like hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies, paper towels and many other things. It was weird. I did finally find some toilet paper.
Besides these shortages, there have been a lot of cancellations. Our schools shut down this week and will be closed until April 6 or maybe further.
Our church will be open for those who want to come but if people feel it would be safer to stay home, then they should. It was left up to the individual. The pastor will be there on Sundays for those who want to come. The concert at Waterville Union Church this Saturday has been canceled.
The music jam that meets at the Waterville Town Hall on Thursday mornings will take place this week, but from there on it is unsure if they will be having it. Edna Lafountain said that there will be no more music jams at the Copley Terrace or The Manor until further notice.
I had my cat scan on Monday, March 9, to find out if there was any cancer in my body. My appointment with my oncologist this week was canceled. Instead, he called me and went over my test results on the phone so I wouldn’t be exposed to germs at the hospital.
I am now cancer-free. Praise the Lord! I don’t have to go back for three months. Hopefully this virus will be gone by then.
Prime Timers met at Sterling View on Wednesday, March 11. Eight of us were present. I brought a loaded potato soup and a pistachio nut swirl cake for dessert. Linda Wilson-Miller, Carol Towle, Steve and I were the ones there from this area. Next month, if we have it, it will be at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. Sterling View has closed its recreation center to all outsiders for a while due to the virus.
The winners at the card party on Saturday, March 14: high man Ronnie Langdell, low man Konnor Lafountain, high woman Cheryl Fuller, low woman Sue Burleson and the one with the most horses was Edna Lafountain.
Our granddaughter Brittany came home from Maine for the weekend. She was planning on going to the funeral for Willie Leonard on Sunday but with all the talk about the coronavirus she thought it would be safer not to go. Instead she headed back to Maine. It was good having her home for a short time.
Steve and I went to Willie’s funeral at our church on Sunday. The church was almost completely full. It was a beautiful service celebrating Willie’s life.
Kelly and Lavina Adams, Kelila Kurtz, Gideon, Jude and Gracie came to Willie’s funeral and stayed at Merilyn Clinger’s all weekend.
A happy birthday goes to Billy Burt on March 21, Arial Wish on March 21, Ruth Davis on March 23, Jedediah Wade on March 24, Noah Costa on March 25, Nick Lynch and Nate Lynch, both on March 26, and to Kimberly Mann, Alyssa Mann and Annie Wells, whose birthdays are the last week of March.
A happy anniversary goes to Roger and Becky Duffy on March 21.
Have a great week, and try to stay healthy.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111