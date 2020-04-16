We got some of that April snow on Friday but it didn’t last very long. We got 3-4 inches of wet, heavy snow. It was all gone by Saturday.
My crocuses have blossomed! The snow didn’t seem to have bothered them any. My daffodils are starting to come up too. I love the spring flowers. I saw my first robin at the beginning of last week. I saw another one when it was snowing. He was looking for worms. Spring is here.
Fishing season started on Saturday, April 11. On Sunday we saw a man and woman walk across our lawn and down to the river to go fishing. They didn’t stay too long and it didn’t look like they caught anything.
Our son, Mark, and our grandkids, Monty and Mackenzie, also came up to go fishing. They didn’t catch anything either. I watched them through the window. They appeared to be having fun anyway.
This Easter was surely different from what we are used to. Steve and I watched two services on YouTube. They were both good. I made baked potatoes, ham, squash and carrots with pumpkin pie for dessert for our Easter dinner for the two of us. I missed our family all getting together for our Easter dinner but we will have it later.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain had two sets of visitors on Easter Sunday. In the morning their daughter, Julie, and her husband, Gordy, and Danielle and Jacob stopped by. They visited outside with Dereck and Edna on the porch and their family on the lawn. In the afternoon, Dereck Jr., Amy and Hannah came to visit. They brought their lawn chairs and set them up on the lawn with Dereck and Edna on the porch again. They had a good visit in spite of the distancing.
It’s a good thing we have Facebook. It has been a great way to keep in touch with everyone.
The trustees of the Waterville library are thinking about books to order for the summer for the library. If there is a specific book you would like to see in the library, let one of the trustees know and we might be able to order it.
I was able to put away some more of my snowmen last week. I also cleaned out the drawer in the bottom of my stove. I pulled it completely out, vacuumed behind it and under it, cleaned the pans in it and washed out the drawer. Also this week I’ve been reading a book and playing the piano a while each day. And of course Steve and I played our weekly Scrabble game. No puzzle yet.
Try to go out and get some fresh air if you can, but remember to stay safe when you do.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111