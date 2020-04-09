Sugaring season is wrapping up for most sugar makers around here. Bruce, my brother-in-law, boiled his last sap on Sunday. He said he had a good year. Other sugarmakers in the area probably will be done this week sometime. Even though it was a good year getting the maple syrup, it doesn’t look very good for selling it, at least in the near future. With stores and restaurants closed due to the coronavirus, places to sell the syrup are very few and far between. Mail-order sales have been up, though.
Farmers have been out in their fields this last week spreading manure and preparing the fields to plant corn. Another sign of spring.
I’ve been cleaning a couple of cupboards in my kitchen this last week. I’m still trying to get rid of some mice. They had been in those two cupboards so I wanted to clean them out and disinfect them. I also set out some poison traps for them. Hopefully this will take care of them for a while. I did find a hole in the back of one of the cupboards where the mice had pulled out some insulation. After this quarantine is over, our son, Mark, is coming up to fix that hole. Then I hope the mice will be gone.
Steve and I went out only once this last week. We had to pick up medicine, get some groceries and we ordered takeout at Charlmont for supper. It was very good.
It’s going to feel so weird not to be going to church on Easter Sunday or having Easter dinner together with our family. When this virus is over, our family plans on having our Easter dinner then. I miss seeing our grandkids.
Edna Lafountain was outdoors raking her lawn and flowerbed this last week. She is doing a little at a time. I need to do that too.
I put out my Easter decorations last week and took care of all my St. Patrick’s Day decorations. Also, all my snowmen in the kitchen have melted away. Now I have to put away the snowmen in the other rooms — a sign that winter is over. I have seen it snow in April, but it usually melts away fast.
A special thank to all the essential workers during the COVID-19 virus. You have put your life on the line for us and we are truly grateful.
A happy birthday goes to Shirley Finster on April 15 and to Cheyenne Grant on April 17.
A happy anniversary goes to Steve and Patty Ingalls on April 11, to Brent and Janice Lafountain on April 17 and to Ricky and Nicole Whittemore, whose anniversary is sometime in April.
Have a great week, everyone, and stay safe by staying at home.
