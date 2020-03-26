Last Sunday when I wrote about the music jam taking place last week, and at that time it was so, but things changed quickly as the week started.
The music jam was canceled for last week, and services at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene have been canceled for the next three weeks and then the situation will be re-evaluated.
A number of pastors have put their sermons on YouTube so you can watch them at home Sunday morning. Waterville Union Church is closed too. The only two places still open in Waterville are the Waterville Market and the post office.
The selectmen have closed all meetings at the town hall until the end of April. That includes the music jams Thursday morning, the card parties Saturday nights, which will be closed for the rest of the year, and all other gatherings there. The library trustees meeting on April 9 is canceled.
The fire warden of Waterville called and said that a fire ban has been issued. No fire permits will be issued until further notice.
If a person goes against this ban and builds a small fire and it gets out of hand so that the fire department has to be called, the bill for the fire department will be sent to that person. Heed the warning: No fires until further notice.
I have talked to a few people in the area to see what they have been doing while being at home. People have been on the computer chatting with friends, some have been watching old videos and movies and some have been doing some baking.
Others have been outside taking walks with the family, reading books, playing games on the computer, talking on the phone with family and friends or watching TV. Merilyn Clinger has been doing some paperwork for the church during this time.
I did have to go out a few times last week for groceries and medicine and Steve had to have his blood drawn up at Copley Hospital to check his medicine levels. I also had to make a quick trip to Burlington but besides these times I have been at home. I’ll be spending more time at home this week.
Some people might say: Why should we stay at home? We don’t have the virus. I’m healthy. I won’t catch it.
Here’s why. Picture a row of matches. When the first one is lit, it quickly lights the one next to it and it keeps going unless one match is taken out of the line and then the fire dies.
This example shows you what the government is trying to do with the coronavirus. The virus is spreading like the fire going from one match to the next, but when people stay at home or keep their distance from others, the virus is stopped.
Let’s all cooperate with the government and put an end to this virus by staying at home if you can.
A happy birthday goes to Logan Manchester on March 27 and to Leona Eldred on March 28.
Have a great week, everyone, and remember to wash, wash, wash your hands.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111