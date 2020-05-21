What weird weather we have been having. There was snow on the ground on Monday and by Tuesday they were mowing my lawn. Only in Vermont.
• Smugglers Notch has officially opened up to traffic — a sign of summer coming. If you’re tired of being in the house during this pandemic, then a drive through the Notch would be good for you. The leaves are just beginning to open up on the trees, so the drive is beautiful.
• People in Waterville are beginning to get their gardens ready for planting. I hope to get my garden plowed up soon. I don’t usually plant until the first week in June.
A friend of mine posted on Facebook this week a guide to go by when planting your garden. It said to wait for apple trees to bloom before planting bush beans; when the apple blossoms fall, plant pole beans and cucumbers. By the time the lilacs are in full bloom, it will be safe to plant tender annual flowers and squashes. Transfer tomato transplants to the garden when lily-of-the-valley is in full flower.
The list mentioned a few more things to look at when you are going to plant your seeds. It was distributed by Harold French with the Southern Berkshire Weather/Emergency Reports. I thought it was very interesting.
• I have seen some beautiful birds lately in our lilac bush. This last week we saw a rose-breasted grosbeak and a summer tanager, which is a little red bird with some black on his wings and tail. Also, we saw another red cardinal. Beautiful.
• Monday was Steve’s birthday. I made him a special meal of filet mignon, baked potatoes and spinach. We had other dessert to eat up first, so he didn’t get his birthday cake, chocolate, until Sunday.
• One day this week Steve and I went to Burlington to go to the bank again. We only had to wait in line, in our car, for 40 minutes this time. I brought a book to read on this trip. From there we went to Shaw’s to get a few groceries and then we went to Al’s French Fries for supper. You have to order and pay for your food on the phone and then you pick it up at a window. You then take it to your car to eat it. So different. I don’t know if I can get used to it.
• Sunday was a beautiful spring day. For lunch, our whole family, except Paul, 10 of us in all, met up at Bruce’s camp on Lake Eden. We had a cookout. It was so good being all together again. Mark and his two boys and girl did some fishing from the shore. Monty, 9, and Winston, 2, both caught a fish. They were so excited. Mark also took each of his kids out in a kayak, one at a time. Monty learned to paddle a kayak by himself so he took out one boat and Mark went out in another. It was fun to watch them. We all had a wonderful day.
• A happy birthday goes to Odeliah Wade on May 22.
• Have a great week, everyone. On Monday, May 25, remember the soldiers who died in the wars so that we could have our freedom.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111