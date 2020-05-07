Late Sunday afternoon, Steve and I took a little ride. We went toward Jeffersonville and took the side road across the covered bridge to Cambridge Junction. The road is now open for the summer. From there we headed up toward Smugglers Notch. Of course that road is not open yet due to snow. There is some snow on the ski trails still.
We drove up to where the gate is across the Notch road. I couldn’t see any snow in the road as far as I could see. There was probably snow up farther, seeing that 10 inches of snow fell on top of the mountain last week. It will be a few more days or weeks before that road is opened for the summer.
On the way back home, we had our windows in the car down a little bit. As we passed a number of places on Route 109, we heard the frogs peeping. It was my first time this spring that I’d heard them. I was wondering when they were going to wake up. The beautiful 70-degree weather we had on Sunday must have warmed up the water where they live.
• Merilyn Clinger has been going to the Charlmont every Friday night for the last seven weeks to get their seafood chowder as a takeout. It must be really good. I’ll have to try it this week.
• Cajun Snack Bar did open up on Friday, May 1, and there was a big turnout. People were waiting in their cars for a while to pick up their takeouts. Just be patient. The food is worth waiting for.
• I see that the Burger Barn in Jeffersonville in open also. We went by there the other day and there were a lot of people waiting for their food. They were all abiding by the 6-foot-apart rule.
• Steve fell this week and gave himself two black eyes. On Tuesday I took him up to the Copley Hospital emergency room to make sure he hadn’t broken any bones in his face and that there wasn’t any bleeding in his head. Everything was fine but it does look awfully sore. He says it doesn’t hurt, which is good. Fortunately he didn’t break his glasses.
• Of course Copley wouldn’t allow me in the ER with Steve due to COVID-19. I waited in our car during the three hours he was there. I had a book with me, some iced tea and a granola bar to snack on. What more did I need? Also the sun was shining and a warm breeze was blowing through my open windows. A perfect day to read except I kept wishing I was in the ER with Steve. I’m glad everything turned out all right.
• Our granddaughter Mackenzie turned 6 years old on April 27. Of course she couldn’t have a family birthday party with Steve and me and my daughter Rhoda and Paul, but her immediate family made it a special day for her. I had bought her birthday presents back in January when a number of stores were going out of business. I’m glad I did. I wrapped them up and dropped them off at her house. She was all excited when I delivered them.
• On Wednesday, Steve and I went to Burlington. I hadn’t been there for seven weeks. We just wanted to get out of the house. While there, I went to Shaw’s and Price Chopper to get a few groceries. We then decided to order a dessert and some fries from the Burger King drive-thru and we drove up to the lookout on Spear Street to eat it. From the lookout, you can see Lake Champlain and the mountains in New York State. We sat in the car enjoying our food and the view. It was another warm, sunny day.
• I made a couple of pies last week, a raspberry pie and a custard pie. I gave the custard pie away and my husband is enjoying the raspberry pie. I also made a cabbage cheddar chowder, which turned out pretty good.
• I didn’t get much cleaning done this last week but I did start raking our lawn. I got one small section done and then I had to rest. I’ll get back at it this week. I’m not as young as I used to be and my body lets me know that.
I also cleaned our front porch and put our rocking chairs out for Steve to sit in. He has already tried them out.
• I see they started work on Route 15 as of May 1. It sure needs fixing. It has been in rough shape for the past couple of years. The work will disrupt traffic during the summer but it will be worth it.
• A happy birthday goes to Amanda Manchester on May 8, to Brittany McLure on May 10, to Steve Davis on May 11, to Christopher Koonz on May 12, to Rhoda Mingledorff on May 12 and to Maylo Baker on May 14.
Have a great week, everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111