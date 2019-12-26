It was back to the deep freeze last week. Thursday morning I woke up to 6 degrees below zero. Brrrr! The drain on our dishwasher froze, so when I put the dishes through, there was still water left in the bottom of the dishwasher. I was afraid it was going to be something serious and we don’t have the money to get it fixed or, worse yet, buy a new dishwasher. But thank the Lord it was only frozen pipes. When it warmed up on Sunday the water drained out. Yay!
In the past when we’ve had these cold spells, Steve would build a fire in our wood furnace, which helps to keep these pipes from freeing. But Steve can’t go up or down stairs right now with his broken pelvic bone, so we can’t have a fire for at least a couple of more weeks. His bones are almost healed. He went to the orthopedic doctor last week and he can now put 50 percent of his weight on his right leg. She said that, in a couple of weeks, he should be able to put all his weight on it. Then we can move back upstairs to our bedroom. The couch bed is all right to sleep on, but it’s not like your own bed.
On Tuesday, Dereck and Edna Lafountain, along with Rebecca Pitre, Lawrence Earle and Rhonda Sulham, played music at Out and About and at The Manor in Morrisville.
The music jam at the Waterville Town Hall, which meets on Thursday mornings, is taking a two-week break amid the Christmas and New Year festivities. The jams will resume again on Jan. 9. Hope you can make it to some of these in the new year. They are really good.
Josh Clinger, who lives in Benson, Vt.,, came to supper at his grandmother’s, Merilyn Clinger, one day last week. He also put up her Christmas tree for her while he was there.
Ruth arrived home from Kentucky on Wednesday evening. We picked her up at the airport at about 7:30 p.m. Her flight was about one and half hours delayed. That was all right. It gave me some extra time to do a little more Christmas shopping. Our family gets together on Christmas Eve to open our presents.
On Monday, Dec. 16, Steve and I went to the winter concert at Waterville Elementary School. It was a great concert, as usual. All the children did a wonderful job. The place was packed. Carol Towle does a fantastic job with the kids.
Ruth and I trimmed our tree on Thursday. One thing done. Saturday I started my baking. I make breads and fudge for a number of people for Christmas. I should have it all done by Tuesday and given out. Hopefully my back holds out. Standing in one spot, like for cooking or doing dishes, really bothers it. I went to my regular doctor on Monday and he put me on prednisone and a muscle relaxer. It’s helping some but not 100 percent. The last time this happened I ended up having an injection in my back, which really helps. Hopefully the pain will go away without having this done, though.
It seems like there is always something to deal with. Whenever your health gets better in one area, another pain pops up elsewhere or you just get something fixed around the house something else breaks down. There is never a dull moment, but in all my years I’ve learned to never give up. There is something good to find in everything, in all circumstances, so smile and keep on going.
Ruth and I went to see the dogs and cats at the North Country Animal League on Saturday. I’m looking for a yellow kitten with blue eyes for Steve and me. It’s about time to have another cat around. The shelter had just the kitten I wanted but it was in the process of being adopted. Oh, well! I’ll keep looking.
One good thing about the shortest day of the year, which was Saturday, Dec. 21, is that now the days are getting longer. Yay!
Have a great week, everyone, and have a happy and safe New Year.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111