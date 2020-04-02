The frogs are out, which means sugaring is just about over. In spite of the COVID-19 virus, sugarmakers have kept boiling sap. That’s one thing you can’t stop. When the sap comes, it comes.
Sugaring around here only involves two or three people and they can practice distancing while boiling the sap.
The snow last week helped sugarmaking. I call it sugar snow, wet heavy snow that melts in a couple of days. Some people call it poor man’s fertilizer. It helps the fields in the spring.
It rained most of the day Sunday. In the evening I even saw lightning a couple of times. I heard it thunder only once, though, and it wasn’t very close.
Another sign of spring this week were the wasps in my house. We have killed two of them so far.
•••
With this coronavirus going around and everyone staying at home, there isn’t much news to report. If you have something you would like put in the paper, let me know. Also let me know some of the things you have been doing to pass the time while at home.
Here are some more things that people have been doing while staying at home during the COVID-19 crisis: playing games, going for a ride and having a picnic in the car, doing takeouts at area restaurants to help their business, finishing projects that were started a while ago, doing a craft, boiling sap, puzzles, cleaning spaces in the house that have needed cleaning for a long time, and some made snowmen with the snow this last week.
Steve and I played a new game called Quirkle on Saturday. It was a fun game.
Our condolences to the family of Candyce-Arad Trombley, who died March 23 in New York. Candyce lived in Johnson many years ago. Her son, Jerrod Irwin, still lives in Johnson and her daughter, Kristin, lives in Belvidere. She was a wonderful lady and will be missed by many.
The governor said last week there will be no more school for the rest of the year. Because of the school closure, I will miss just over 13 days of subbing. That would have helped out financially but now it’s gone.
Oh, well! Life goes on. I thank the Lord every day for not having the virus and being able to breathe. If that means staying at home for a while, then so be it.
A happy birthday goes to Jack Kells on April 9.
Have a great week, everyone, and stay healthy.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111