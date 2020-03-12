Flower and vegetable seeds are now in stores. If you start seeds early in your house, it’s almost time to plant them. I used to do that but I don’t anymore. If you do plant them, it helps you think of spring and the warm weather that is coming.
I want to congratulate these people who were listed in the paper last week: Samuel Rooney, who was named to the fall president’s list at Northern Vermont University; Chelsea Collier and Katelyn Tirrito, who were named to the fall dean’s list at Northern Vermont University; and Caleb Tilton, who was named to the fall dean’s list at the Community College of Vermont. They are all from Waterville.
George Manchester and his friends Harry and Phil stayed at Merilyn Clinger’s for just about all of last week. Usually they come to go snowmobiling but this year they just came to visit.
There was a good turnout at the Waterville town meeting last week. Allison Costa had a nice write-up last week about all that transpired that day. The library had a table with a slideshow playing throughout the meeting, showing life at the library. Trustees displayed and sold raffle tickets for a beautiful soft blanket. If anyone is interested in buying a raffle ticket for $1, contact any of the library trustees: April Vanderveer, Alice Godin, Drew Bressel, Linda Wilson-Miller, Chrissy Wade and Sue Davis.
I taught school three days last week. It felt good to be back but I was very tired by the time school was over on Friday. After this school year is over, I don’t think I’ll be subbing anymore.
Our condolences to the family of Willard Leonard, who passed away on Wednesday, March 4. Martha and Willie are close friends of ours, which makes his passing very hard for us. We were able to go into the ICU at the UVM Medical Center to see Willie on Tuesday. We were so glad to talk to him one last time, even though at the time we didn’t know it would be.
Our heart goes out to Martha and her children. Willie was a wonderful husband and father and a friend to many people. He will be greatly missed. His funeral will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, with calling hours at 2 p.m., both at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene.
On Saturday, Steve and I took a ride to Stowe. I was looking for a particular present for our daughter whose birthday is coming up. I didn’t find what I was looking for, so I guess I’ll have to look in Burlington next week. It was a beautiful ride anyway, blue skies and white snow.
The winners at the card party on Saturday, March 7 were: high woman, Lesley Alexander; low woman, Eileen Langdell; high man, Bert Burleson; low man, Dom Genetti; and the one with the most horses was Sandy Duffy.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to a music jam in Glover on Sunday. They picked up a couple of their friends in Morrisville to go with them. On their way home they saw what they think was a bobcat. Edna said it was a huge cat with a bobbed tail.
Our daughter, Rhoda, was supposed to do our family noon meal on Sunday but she called me Sunday morning and said she wasn’t feeling good and thought it was best if she didn’t do the meal. So I made some chicken fried rice and picked up a couple of other Chinese dishes at the restaurant in Johnson. We also had chocolate cake, which I had made the night before. I brought some Cool Whip to put on top of it.
Just a reminder of the concert and bake sale fundraiser at the Union Church in Waterville on March 21 at 2 p.m. Performances will be from the following locals: The Flats, Sibling Reverie, Brown Family Singers, Pastor Devon and Edna Lafountain and friends. The bake sale will follow the concert. Hope you can attend.
A happy birthday goes to Konnor Lafountain on March 14, to Benjamin Koonz on March 15, to Willard Dezotelle Jr., Alexis Manchester and Jamie Lafountain, all on March 17, and to Sharon Allaire on March 19.
A happy anniversary to Bob and Ann Burnor on March 17.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111