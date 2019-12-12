Regular deer season is now over. The winner of the buck pool at the Waterville Market with the biggest deer was Conrad Slayton.
He got a 6-point, 197-pound deer. He will receive two-thirds of the buck pool money. Everyone else who got a deer has their name put into a jar. The name drawn from this jar receives one-third of the buck pool.
The winner of this lottery was Dennis Langdell.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain played music at the senior meal in Fairfax this last week. Edna said that they had a great pork dinner. They have these meals at the fire station in Fairfax every first and third Tuesday of each month.
There was a big crowd at the meat raffle on Saturday night. It sounds like the sixth-graders did quite well in their fundraiser that night.
Our daughter, Ruth, was able to fly out of Burlington on Monday, Dec. 1. Her flight was delayed a half-hour because of the snowstorm in southern New England but that wasn’t too bad compared to the wait some people had in airports in Boston and New York City. She got back to Kentucky at 11:30 p.m. after stopping in Pennsylvania for a short layover. I’m glad she got back safely.
The lights are up on the bandstand in front of the town hall. They look beautiful. A big thanks to the people who put these lights and the tree up every year. Other people around town are beginning to put their lights up too.
I made it to five craft shows on Saturday. It tired me out but it was fun. At the Sterling View Craft show. I won a porcelain doll in a raffle. I was quite pleased. There were other craft shows around but I figured five was enough for me. This coming Saturday there will be a craft show at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville. I hope to go to that one.
Steve had an appointment with his orthopedic doctor on Friday, Dec. 6. He wants Steve to continue to stay off his right leg as much as possible for another three weeks, which means no going upstairs yet. We will continue to sleep in our living room until Christmas. Oh, well!
Our Sunday dinner was a birthday meal for Paul. He wanted blueberry pancakes and sausage for his meal with apple pie and pumpkin pie with vanilla ice cream for dessert. I added some hash-browns to the meal too. Happy Birthday, Paul.
Mark and Jenn and the kids went to get their Christmas tree up at Northern Vermont Christmas Tree Farm after we finished eating on Sunday.
Here are a couple of dates to put on your calendar:
• The Waterville Elementary School Winter Concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. Come early if you want to get a good seat.
• There will be a Christmas Eve service at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. All are invited.
A Happy Birthday goes to Mark Davis and Tony Gillespie, both on Dec. 16, and to Brian Allaire on Dec. 17.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111