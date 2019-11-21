It looks like winter has arrived.
Deer hunting started on Saturday. The following people, who are on the buck pool at the Waterville market, got deer this last weekend: Alli Manchester, 7 points, 156 pounds; Steve Osgood, 4 points, 127 pounds; Gary Bolio Jr., 10 points, 170 pounds; Dennis Langdell, 4 points, 135 points; and Sam Myers, 3 points, 148 pounds.
Prime Timers met Wednesday at Sterling View. About 11 people attended. Merilyn Clinger, Linda Wilson-Miller and Carol Towle attended from this area. Unfortunately Steve and I didn’t make it. On our way there I went to pick up Steve's medicine. While I was getting the medicine Steve was going to take the ice off our window wipers. When he got out of the car, however, he fell on some ice. He got up and got back into the car. Linda, who was in the back seat asked him if he was OK and Steve said he was. We then drove over to Hannafords to get Linda’s medicine after I got Steve’s medicine.
While we were waiting for her, Steve then told me that he had fallen and he thought he needed to go to the emergency room. We took Linda to Prime Timers and then we proceeded up to Copley Hospital. After X-rays and a cat scan the doctor came to tell us that Steve had a break in the socket bone and a fracture in his pelvic bone.
How he got up off the ground and into the car is beyond me. They sent him home to heal. He can’t go upstairs to our bedroom so I pulled out the bed in our couch in the living room.
Because I was in the hospital most of the day with Steve, I had to cancel my radiation for that day. So now I have to make up two days of treatment this week and then I am done with my radiation. Praise the Lord! (A big thanks to Tom and Doretta Nelson for taking me to my radiation treatment on Tuesday in their four-whee- drive truck.)
After the holidays they will be giving me more tests to see if the cancer is gone.
Bruce, Steve’s brother, came and stayed with Steve while I went down for my radiation on Thursday and Friday.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain and Rebecca Pitre sang at the Westford Senior Meal last week. It was their Thanksgiving meal.
Sunday afternoon Edna and Rebecca sang at the Praise and Thanksgiving Concert at the Johnson United Church.
On Saturday I attended the funeral for Kathleen Manning at our church. Merilyn Clinger also attended. We will miss Kathleen and her cheery personality but someday we’ll meet her again in heaven.
Just a reminder about the craft show at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also on Sunday, Nov. 24, there will be the annual Thanksgiving dinner at our church at 5 p.m.
A happy birthday goes to Curt Koonz on Nov. 24, to Shirley McLure, Jason Wade and Seth Costa on Nov. 25, to Brenda Davis on Nov. 26, and to Patricia Ingalls on Nov. 28.
Have a great week and be careful on the ice.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111