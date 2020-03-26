There’s always good news in Johnson. Even with everything going on lately, it isn’t hard to find. Are you already sick to death (so to speak) of the V-word? Remember this: It will end.
It’ll probably end here relatively well if we stay home, stay calm, take sensible precautions, and don’t flush anything but TP down the toilet.
The first good news is this: Johnson’s select board, trustees and town employees have an emergency management team in place and are managing the crisis well.
They keep up-to-date information coming on townofjohnson.com, and on the town’s Facebook page. The newspaper is also a good source and you can also call the Vermont Department of Health.
WiFi is available in the municipal building and library parking lots. As much as possible, day-to-day business such as water, lights and road care will go on.
Good news No. 2: Our pets do not get COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control on March 23, “There is no reason to think that any animals including pets in the United States might be a source of infection. … To date, the CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19. At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals can spread COVID-19.”
Veterinarians remain open, though they may pick your pet up in the parking lot and leave you in your car. If your fuzzy family member has a problem, it can be taken care of.
Peak Veterinary Referral Center and Burlington Emergency Veterinarians, in Williston, are both open.
Good news No. 3 is the fact that we are not stuck in our houses. Unlike so many people, we’re fortunate enough to live in a beautiful place surrounded by nature and space, so getting outside is a real stress-reliever.
Keep social distancing in mind and walk on any town trail or the Rail Trail or head into your own woods. It’s scientific fact that being among trees reduces stress and anxiety. Spring does wonders toward elevating a mood.
No. 4: Sterling Market. We won’t starve. As with other grocery stores, it will remain open. If doughnuts are the only thing keeping you sane, you’ll find them at Sterling, along with big smiles and a friendly attitude.
No. 5: Kids may be housebound, but schools keep going with distance learning and lunches.
No. 6: The library is closed but you can still get books to read. Check out the catalogue at johnson publiclibrary.org and email or call them 635-7141.
Your choices of books, movies and audios will be left in the parking lot for pickup on Thursdays from noon to 4. If you prefer, they’ll pick some for you.
No. 7: Mental health help is a phone call away. Greg Stefanski reminds us of the importance of mental health in these days of emotional and financial stress.
Lamoille County Mental Health and Behavioral Health has resources and support available, along with telemedicine and medication. Call 888-5026.
No. 8: Team spirit is alive and well in Johnson. When the call went out for people to volunteer help, a long list accumulated in nothing flat. Lots of people are checking in on neighbors and friends.
As Lamoille Union High School Principal Brian Schaffer said, “In these unprecedented and challenging times, all of our lives have been disrupted in many ways. As Americans, and Vermonters, and Lancers, we have a shared history of pulling together and helping one another when the going gets tough. … If I can be of any assistance to any of our high school families during this unprecedented time, please do not hesitate to reach out — we’ll be here.”
Townspeople are there for each other, too.
No. 9: There are things to do. Check out lamoillechamber.com for links to lots of interesting boredom-breakers such as “100 things to do while stuck inside,” as well as lots of takeout food locations and information.
No. 10: The redwings are already screeching to each other across the wetlands. Spring has already started, reminding us that Mother Nature waits for nothing; she is the most reliable constant you will ever know. She will carry on. Comforting, is it not?
Think of the river flowing silently in the spring twilight, with the sunset’s memory coloring the water and the sound of sleepy birds settling in for the night. Perhaps a pair of owls are calling to each other in the balmy air. Breathe.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315