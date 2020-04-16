It’s so depressing when all the news is, well, depressing. Three mornings of snow and crocus-closure just made the mood worse, as well as the news that the emerald ash borer has been found in Hartford, Vt., intensifying the risk for Lamoille County. It’s enough to inspire an immediate Cheez Doodle binge.
But, as always, Johnson has good stuff going on. Smile!
• Homemade protective masks are proliferating lately and big thanks to Elizabeth Perry, who is generously making them for townspeople. She reminds us that masks need to be washed every day in hot water. They can be ironed as well; high heat will kill the virus.
Kudos to Liz, another of many Johnsonites who are quietly stepping up to help the community and keeping us Johnson Strong!
• Similarly, Healthy Lamoille Valley has taken steps to provide essential organizations and businesses with masks. It has created a webpage that will connect community mask makers with those who need masks the most, and provides a great deal of information on how to make masks, wear, care for, and donate them. Find it at healthylamoillevalley.org/masks.
Unless masks are medical-grade, they don’t protect us from getting the virus, but they do protect against spreading it. However, they’re much better than nothing and everyone should be wearing one. And take a moment to reflect on how much Healthy Lamoille Valley does for all of us every day, particularly our children.
• The Johnson Food Shelf is open for those in need with curbside service on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to noon and on Wednesdays from 4 to 6. If you can donate, they need canned goods, cereal, peanut butter, cheese, rice mixtures and ramen.
• Let’s not forget to appreciate the scores of Johnsonites who are putting out stuffed animals for the kids and installing happy, uplifting signs. Just driving through the village lets a person know that we’re all in this mess together. Misery really does love company! Those who are calling to check on friends and offering help to people who may have nowhere else to reach out are so appreciated.
• Then there’s the future: It’ll come, eventually.
Green Up Day will be held somewhere around the end of May if all goes well.
The Floyd Fleaflicker Fix-’Em Fund Event, beloved of many locals, will happen on July 18.
Finally, there’s no substitute for nature. Gardening is therapy, both emotional and physical. We still have the ability to enjoy the outdoors. And we can take solace in the most elemental of comforts, as Walt Whitman described in “When I Heard the Learn’d Astronomer”:
When I heard the learn’d astronomer,
When the proofs, the figures, were ranged in columns before me,
When I was shown the charts and diagrams, to add, divide, and measure them,
When I sitting heard the astronomer where he lectured with much applause in the lecture-room,
How soon unaccountable I became tired and sick,
Till rising and gliding out I wander’d off by myself,
In the mystical moist night-air, and from time to time,
Look’d up in perfect silence at the stars.
That’s even better than a Cheez Doodle.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315