Despite the pandemic-enforced changes to our normal ways of life, life and town government do go on. The Johnson Select Board had a full plate last week, as everything cannot be put on hold.
Sadly, fourth-quarter tax payments are still due on May 10. By law, the town can’t delay collecting tax penalties but it can allow abatement. The board discussed ways to accommodate people who are in financial trouble due to the virus and decided to create an extension for one or two months. This would only concern the fourth-quarter payment. An online form will be filled out and the Board of Civil Authority will quickly decide whether to allow the taxpayer 30 or 60 days of extra time.
• Fewer than half of the dogs whose licenses are usually renewed by this time have been done, making those owners who haven’t done so late. The board previously voted to extend the registration date to May 1 without a penalty; now about 250 letters will go out reminding folks that the town requires dogs to be registered by May 1.
• The 4,500 yards of sand and 370 tons of salt sound like a lot, but that amount — used this winter — was much less than the prior winter. The highway department needed 1,000 hours of overtime to keep the roads safe this winter.
As of this writing, the highway department is working two people at a time and only on emergency work, such as failed culverts. Foreman Brian Krause is concerned that it will be hard to catch up with the routine road work once the state lifts restrictions. That may require overtime.
Unfortunately, the pay that town employees are receiving while staying home will not be refundable from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, even though that expense is pandemic-related. The result may be overtime.
• The highway department will soon have a new utility tractor with bucket and broom, priced at $78,500.
• A great deal of thought was given to the decision to go ahead with the scheduled property reappraisal. It’s expected to make property values more equitable than they are now. Any future changes in property values due to COVID-19 or to changes at Northern Vermont University will be dealt with when those happen. The reappraisal will be finalized and mailed in May and pre-grievances will be scheduled for June 1, 2, and 3. Grievance hearings will take place on June 8, 9, and 10.
• There’s good news for Beard’s Recreation Park. The Johnson Conservation Commission has been working with the River Conservancy and Hermit Woods Trailbuilders to install handicapped access from the parking area to the field and picnic tables. It will include a small looped trail, but won’t go down to the water. The commission recently learned that funding may be available for the project.
• Groundbreaking for the Johnson Arboretum, which had been scheduled for Arbor Day, will probably happen in September. The Tree Board is working on the landscape plan kiosk and tree list and looks forward to getting on with it.
• The Lamoille Chamber of Commerce has added a new feature in its weekly newsletter — positive stories from community folks. Have one to tell? Email executive director@lamoillechamber.com.
• You can keep up with COVID-19 statistics with a new weekly summary from the federal Centers for Disease Control. Find it at bit.ly/cdconcovid19.
• The Skate Park needs repairs and maintenance for the upcoming season and permission has been granted for the work, as long as proper distancing is kept. Right now, the Skate Park is open only for walking and is closed at night.
• The good news is that May is here and summer looms on the horizon. Mountain View Snack Bar, that quintessential summer place, has opened for the season. Those persistent snowflakes will soon disappear.
