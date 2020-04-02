So we still can’t socialize, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do or that our town top bananas are sitting idly. It may seem like community interaction and social distancing are oil and water but it’s not always the case.
Recreation’s Lisa Crews has completed a new page on the website for activities to do at home that will build community while we’re all sequestered. Find it at bit.ly/johnsonactivities and on its Facebook page.
First, join the global hunt for the elusive teddy bear that may be lurking in street-side windows. Kids can do a scavenger-type hunt for bears or any other stuffed animal they see in windows while they’re out walking or riding. Put one in your window or yard.
The kids may want to read Michael Rosen’s “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” too.
Chalk art on your driveway or sidewalk will entertain everybody, so break out the chalk and share a photo of your creation on the Recreation Committee’s Facebook page.
Next week is National Public Health Week; what could be more appropriate? We can all register with the JohnsonStrong team at johnsonrecreationvt.com for the American Public Health Association’s Billion Steps Challenge. The challenge takes advantage of the fact that walking is an easy way to get healthier and we can get out and do it responsibly in these stressful times. Count your steps and record them. Enough accumulated steps and related activity, such as pushing a wheelchair, add up to JohnsonStrong being the best team ever. It even wears off the billion calories we’re gathering while housebound, binge-eating.
Finally, think of the health care workers out there who take risks on our behalf and put a heart on your front door in their honor.
Cornell Lab of Ornithology has terrific live bird cams, reminding us that birds “enliven our days with joy and hope, all bundled … in feathers and lively personalities.” And allaboutbirds.org can teach you birdsong and identification, take you on a worldwide bird tour, provide games and videos for the kids, and lots of other interesting things.
At catster.com there are five clever, non-sewn cat toys you can make at home, too, which will provide lots of fun.
Keep abreast of the latest news of the virus at townofjohnson.com/covid-19, which gives community announcements and links to national and state resources. Follow the latest updates on the V-news very Friday at 5 with Johnson’s emergency management team by going to zoom.us and joining meeting identification: 344 652 2544. You can also phone in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and using meeting ID: 344 652 2544.
The village’s annual meeting, originally set to happen on April 8, has been postponed indefinitely.
Sadly, the library has had to cancel parking lot pickup of reading material until further notice. It asks that you hold on to any books you have until the library reopens. According to the library, “We will continue to post links for free access to online eBooks and audios as they become available.
If you need your login and password for GMLC Overdrive, email johnsonpubliclibraryvt@gmail.com and we will send it to you.”
•••
Now the bad news: David Polow, who is with the AARP’s Fraud Watch Program, warns of COVID-19-related scams and sends on this warning from AARP: “Scammers look to capitalize on the news of the moment, especially if the headlines can instill fear and motivate people to act. The ongoing outbreak of coronavirus is no exception. While scientists and medical professionals are working overtime to find ways to test for and stem the spread of the virus, the Federal Trade Commission warns that bad actors are working hard to use this as an opportunity to deceive consumers and steal their money or sensitive information.”
Polow relates: “Scammers may set up websites to sell bogus ‘coronavirus products’ — from face masks to vaccines to cure-alls — and use fake emails, texts and social media posts to get you to share sensitive payment or personal information. You may come across emails or social posts claiming to promote awareness or give prevention tips, including fake information about cases in your neighborhood. Scammers may use this as a way to tout a new can’t-miss ‘investment opportunity,’ for example, in face masks or a cure. You may get donation requests claiming to raise money to help victims.”
Before clicking on or responding to any unknown email, text, or phone call, use caution. Research any requests or investment scheme and visit the Fraud Watch Network at aarp.org.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315