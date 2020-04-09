April is National Gardening Month. In these times of worry and potential sickness, there is a huge benefit to a pastime that takes us out into fresh air and requires some physical labor and imagination.
“Gardening is a medicine that does not need a prescription ... and with no limit on dosage.” — George Eliot.
As any gardener can tell you, it’s uplifting, stress-relieving and thoroughly enjoyable, with tangible outcomes to satisfy the soul. There’s nothing like a wheelbarrow full of tomatoes to inspire satisfaction.
Gardening requires patience; there are no immediate gratifications unless it’s weed removal. But the rewards are great. If you’ve ever gotten a cypripedium reginae to bloom, you know that feeling.
Fortunately, it’s spring and, unfortunately, most of us are stuck at home with time to spare. It’s a swell time to start gardening, even if it’s in pots on the porch. As the ground thaws and new green life bursts into our lives, it’s a great time to focus on something positive along with what has become the normal state of worry and fear.
Take a look around; there’s nothing like an April-blooming snowdrop to make your day.
• Johnson is very lucky to have an emergency management team that is thinking ahead and taking care of business. You can stay up to date at the weekly Zoom meeting on Fridays at 5:30. This week, Chris Lyons will be a live musical guest. You’ll find instructions to it at townofjohnson.com.
• As the viral situation becomes more dire, playgrounds, basketball courts and the skate park have been closed until further notice. Many people worked together to produce signage and flagging to make sure these areas stay safe. It’s crucial that we all observe the social distancing rules. Public trails, the rail trail, and the skate park are open, however, for walking at a distance from others.
• We also have a Recreation Committee that’s working to keep us, and especially the kids, occupied and sane. Teddy bears have sprouted in many windows and folks are enjoying the bear hunt. Keep them coming. Check out rec’s webpage for more at-home diversions.
• In the absence of Green Up Day, we can all pick up trash on our walks outside. “A bag here and there will make a difference,” a social media commenter says.
• The Audubon Society has a care package, too: its online Audubon for Kids program and you can find it at audubon.org. From the website: “This page aims to bring together activities from across Audubon’s national network of environmental educators, including the classroom curriculum Audubon Adventures, plus related DIY activities and content from Audubon’s editors. These activities can be done at home or in a yard or park, sometimes with the help of a computer. The goal isn’t to teach a child how to name and identify bird species, but rather to give them space to explore and feel connected to the natural world. If you’re a parent or caretaker, that means you don’t need to worry about your own knowledge of birds or plants. All you need to be is a companion to your child’s curiosity.
It’s loaded with neat things to do with the housebound little ones.
Audubon recommends fatherly.com as well, which has dozens of indoor imaginative games and contests designed to get kids thinking while active, such as Dinner Table Indoor Olympics, Bag O’ Shoes, and What’s in the Box, described as “simple, stupid, time-wasting fun.” Sounds good for adults, too. You can sign up for their parenting newsletter to keep the ideas coming.
• 4-H has virtual science cafes for teens at home each week that schools are closed. You don’t need to be in 4-H to participate and you can sign up at uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements. Teenagers can have informal discussions with scientists while learning about their work in “cool science.”
• Your cats can get bored, too, if all you’re doing is lying in front of the TV eating doughnuts. Amuse yourself and build them a multi-level clubhouse out of stacked boxes, duct-taped together with doors and windows cut in. Hide some food in it, too. We all have plenty of boxes what with online ordering these days.
There you have it; more ways to stay entertained in Johnson during the pandemic. Stay safe, everyone.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315