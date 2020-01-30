Gray rain again. Need something to look forward to? The Johnson Community Oven Committee invites everybody to the first Skate and Bake event that’ll celebrate Groundhog Day, the Super Bowl, most any other reason you can conjure up, and most of all, community.
Join in Feb. 2 between 10 and 2 on the Legion Field for skating on terrific ice, thanks to the Fire Department and some volunteers. Bring your baking project for finishing off in the oven and partake of the menu of hand pies, beverages and sweets that will be for sale or donation. If you have no skates, there will be some to borrow.
• You may not be worried about the impact of invasive plants on native plants, thinking that there’s always going to be another Canada lily or ash tree.
Think about this, then: County Forester Rick Dyer, an expert on invasives, tells us that a frightening 63 percent of deer ticks are infected with something nasty and that mouse populations proliferate significantly more often under bush honeysuckle and barberry.
Think about this, too: Ten years ago, the Lamoille was lined with dozens of Canada lilies, making July’s riverbanks an orange-splashed splendor with their blossoms. They supported hundreds of native species, aside from the human soul. Today they’re practically gone.
The Johnson Conservation Commission had a UVM study done that inventoried just two invasives, honeysuckle and knotweed, along Johnson’s riverbanks; the resulting map was shocking.
If you want help taking on the invasives on your property, talk to any commission member or attend one of Rick Dyer’s invasives workshops. Contact him at 802-888-5733, ext. 406, or at rick.dyer@vermont.gov.
• As always, Wednesdays are kids’ days at the Johnson Public Library. Coming up on Feb. 5 is Story Time for the little guys at 10 and, at the after-school program, a celebration of the Chinese New Year and the Chinese culture by trying calligraphy and chopsticks. This is the year of the rat, which may sound awful but is anything but. In the Chinese zodiac, the rat is the first animal, valued for its intelligence and intuition. It symbolizes abundance, industriousness, stability and fertility. Kids can check it out from 3 to 4:15.
• There isn’t enough space in this column to explain the workings of the select board on the drafting of the 2020-21 budget. Its methods and decisions can be read in the Jan. 20 meeting minutes, posted on townofjohnson.com.
Why the significant raises in ambulance service, the sheriff’s budget and roadwork? What do they do with various revenue and surpluses? It’s all explained in the minutes, which may go far to further taxpayers’ understanding of how these matters are handled.
• The town is in the unenviable position of having a mobile home with back taxes and back rent attached, and that drew no bids when the town tried to auction it off.
Rent for the space it occupies at Katy Win is being paid by the town: It has cost the town about $1,000 since it took the trailer for nonpayment of $5,500 in taxes.
The select board decided to sell it through a sealed bid process with a minimum bid of $2,000. Bids will be accepted until the March 2 select board meeting at 7, during which the sale will take place. Send bids to Brian Story at the municipal building.
• Exact dates aren’t available, but soon a short length of the Rail Trail, from where the trail crosses River Road East to Dog’s Head, will be closed for repair work. Be aware that snowmobiles will have the right to run on River Road East for that length while the work is being done, which should take about a week.
• The beautification committee is looking for more volunteers to help make the village look lovely. As well, it will need people this summer to plant boxes for the bridges and at the welcome signs, and to water those regularly. If you’re interested, contact Brian Story at the municipal building.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315