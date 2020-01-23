Ever wonder what Johnson’s Main Street looked like before shopping centers came along? It was a much more “Vermont village” sort of place, with well-maintained homes and small stores, lawns and flowers, and plenty of shade trees along both sides. It was lovely.
Looks-wise, it went downhill when the 1927 flood removed a big section of it and the state decided to turn it into a thoroughfare.
In this month’s Johnson Historical Society newsletter, you can read a delightful account of what went on there in the 1940s and ’50s. It’s authored by lifelong Johnsonite Dean West, who saw it all firsthand and probably knows more about Johnson’s history than anybody else. He remembers 12-cent bread at Joe Pete’s market and dancing to the jukebox at the Nye Block, aka the Flat Iron Building, which set the standard for beautiful architecture on Main Street. You can find the newsletter at townofjohnson.com. It’s an excerpt; Dean’s whole story can be found at the Holcomb House. It’s open on Sundays from 1 to 4 and Thursdays from 9 to 1.
• The merger study progresses. There will be a public meeting on Jan. 27 with Kent Gardener, who is doing the study on the possibility of merging the village and town governments. He’s conducting interviews with select board and village trustee members and would like to hear opinions from citizens as well about what does or doesn’t work well now, and potential pluses and minuses. It’ll be at the Municipal Building. At this writing, no one knows what time it starts, so watch Front Porch Forum for it.
• Efficiency Vermont has identified Johnson as a high-energy-use town and will be working with us by providing a “dedicated community manager,” Michelle McCutcheon-Schour. “The program will provide tailored outreach and educational programs, home energy visits for residences, free walk-throughs for businesses, a 20 percent business bonus, and free walk-throughs and products for landowners.” Potential incentives of $4,000 for the town and village and $10,000 for a nonprofit are also available.
Several municipal buildings could meet the requirements for that bonus, including the Municipal Building, village garage, and the old house at the mill property. Manager Michelle will be in town once per week and at functions like Tuesday Night Live to spread the word.
That’s not just a giveaway. From the village trustees minutes: “Scott [Meyer] asked how much we are paying Efficiency Vermont. Rosemary [Audibert] said between $12k and $15k a month. Scott said it is infuriating not to get money from them for projects after paying them that much. Meredith [Dolan] said they have been brainstorming ways for utilities to have more control over how the money is spent.”
• There’s plenty of time to win a set of two tickets to see Paula Poundstone at Northern Vermont University-Johnson on Feb. 7. The library is raffling off two sets and no money is involved. All you have to do is walk in the door, use a computer, borrow or return a book, DVD, audio book, or snowshoes, and fill out a raffle entry to get a chance to win. The more visits to the library, the more chance to see one funny lady. The drawing will be held on Jan. 31.
• The Gomo Town Forest is a terrific place to snowshoe. It’s a pristine 185-acre piece of woodland and fields at the end of Codding Hollow Road that’s managed by the Johnson Conservation Commission for wildlife habitat, so there are plenty of wildlife signs to be seen. The commission created a trail map that can be found at the library.
• Don’t forget that there’s an opportunity to raise money for Jenna’s Promise at Lake Elmore on Feb. 22. All you have to do is jump in the water or sponsor somebody else to do it. Sign on to become a sponsor or participant at polarsplash.dojiggy.com.
• Scores of people experience the seven stages of grief when Palmer’s Creemees shuts down its maple creemee machine in October. Arise and cheer, folks, there’s a pick-me-up for the winter doldrums: The Quarry in Cambridge has them year-round. Even better, its creemees have been rated in the top two by the Johnson group Engaged Epicures for the Pursuit of Excellence in Creemees, or EEPEC. On the next frigid gray day (you won’t have to wait long), have a maple creemee. It’ll warm you right up.
• The need might arise if you go ice fishing on Free Fishing Day on Saturday, Jan. 25. Fish and Wildlife will supply gear and lessons for folks who want to try it at Lake Elmore from 11 to 3. It’s open to all with or without a license and there’s a fish fry afterward.
