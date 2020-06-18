“The committee agreed that Tuesday Night Live is not necessarily canceled. The committee is remaining flexible and may do something later in the summer.”
Those words bring a ray of sunshine into many a local heart, as the thought of not having Tuesday Night Live this year has been depressing many. Never fear; if there’s a way to do it, the probability is that the TNL committee members will find a way to make it happen. They discussed a virtual presentation, but agreed that the community spirit that lies at the heart of the event would be lost.
• Starting July 11, there will be a weekly Saturday drive-in concert and movie series at a Northern Vermont University parking lot and the TNL Committee hopes to be a part of it in some way. The concerts will be broadcast on the university’s radio station so folks could hear it for free. Or they could attend, with payment of a by-the-car fee.
There won’t be food at the university but ideas were discussed on setting up vendors at the Legion Field for takeout for event attendees. A suggestion was that the Johnson Historical Society could sell pies there, too. It’s all still in the planning stage but it’s something to anticipate.
• There’s similarly good news for pizza lovers: The Community Oven’s popular Monday evening bakes will happen again for July and August. Restrictions will apply, of course. Masks will be worn and the team has been asked to complete the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration training.
• Although the Johnson Public Library is still closed, it will have a summer reading program for the kids. “Imagine Your Story” is the theme and there will be loads of activities to do at home using materials provided by the library. “As always there will be ways to track your reading and ways to earn raffle tickets for end-of-summer prizes,” writes Kristen MacDowell.
The starting date is Wednesday, June 24, and you can pick up a bag of summer reading goodies by calling the library to set up a pickup time. The librarians will send you home some books, too.
Curbside service at the library continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays and has been busy and going well.
• The latest news from the village trustees is that Phil Wilson and Bob Sweetser are stepping down from the board. Two people will be needed to fill their seats.
• How well do you scrutinize the junk mail you throw on the recycling pile? If you haven’t received your government stimulus check, better take another look. The checks are being sent in plain innocuous envelopes with no government return address, and lots of people are tossing them by mistake.
“Let this be a warning: VISA debit cards like Fairley’s are to be taken seriously. The government sent out four million of them, representing about 2.5 percent of all stimulus payments,” The Boston Globe tells us.
• Another of the many things that have changed lately is the Northern Vermont University schedule. Classes begin Aug. 18 and will be held on Labor Day, with no break in October. An “accelerated push” is planned, minimizing time students spend on campus and getting them home by Thanksgiving until the spring semester starts in January.
Naturally, it’s all about the coronavirus. Online courses will begin on Aug. 31.
