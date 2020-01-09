Now that the holidays are behind us and the season of “what do we do for fun now?” is upon us, we have no fears because Johnson’s busy town committees are on the job.
On Jan. 17, 18 and 19, the Recreation Committee will host the fifth- and sixth-grade boys and girls in basketball tournaments and everybody’s invited. There’s a small entry fee and support for the teams will be welcomed at Johnson Elementary School. Call 635-6211 for more info.
Other fun coming up will be the Bread Oven Committee’s Feb. 2 event with pizza and hot drinks. The ice rink is up and welcomes skaters for free fun. More good news is that rubber mats that have been donated to protect the bandstand floor from skate blades.
Recreation wants to thank all the generous folks who have volunteered and coached.
• There are plenty of ways to help out and make a difference going on. There’s a vacancy on the Tuesday Night Live Committee. It does a valuable service by planning and carrying out “Johnson’s Best Thing” every July and August at the Legion Field. The committee meets weekly all year and frequently during the summer. If interested in joining, contact tuesdaynightlive@townofjohnson.com or Brian Story at the town offices.
• Johnson Public Library Trustee Jasmine Yuris gives us a different way to support something worthy: a raffle for two sets of two free tickets to see Paula Poundstone at NVU’s Dibden Center on Feb. 7. Every time you check out or return books, audio books, DVDs, or snowshoes, you’re automatically entered into the raffle. You did know they check out snowshoes at the library, right? In fact, the swell librarians offer the best way to spend a snowy day: a snowshoe hike out into nature and a good book. Life is good.
• For all you big-hearted people willing to freeze for a reason, the Morrisville Rotary Lake Elmore Polar Splash will do Johnson and the surrounding community a big benefit this year by partnering with Jenna’s Promise, which will receive the proceeds. The frigid fly into the depths will happen on Feb. 22 at 11 a.m., with the added advantage of a warm heart. Check it out and register, become a sponsor, or pledge at polarsplash.dojiggy.com. You can also register at 9: on site on the 22nd, too. The pledge goal is $20,000; as of this writing, there are 47 days left and $7,530 has been raised.
• The Morrisville Co-op is sponsoring the Clarina Howard Nichols Center until Jan. 31 in the Big Change Roundup. All you have to do is shop at MoCo on Pleasant Street in Morrisville and round up your purchase amount to the nearest dollar, and it will be donated to the center at the end of the month.
Sadly Clarina, founded in 1981, is a necessary organization. It works to end domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County. Clarina provides advocacy programs, emergency shelter, support and direct services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence as well as community outreach programs to effect social change. Your help counts.
• Finally, keep in mind those other beings who need help: the animals. For one example, a sweet, healthy and well-behaved unadopted kitty cat named Blaze is waiting for his forever home at the Morrisville kennels. Will you extend a home and lifelong commitment to a friend of the heart? Check out the details by calling 472-3894 or by emailing justicefordogsvt@gmail.com.
• The select board and Mark Neilson, a Johnson representative on the Lamoille North school board, will discuss allocating time for him to speak at select board meetings. From the Dec. 16 meeting minutes: “The school board is looking for an outreach method. They don’t seem to have a lot of participation at their school board meetings. Mark and Eric (Osgood) came up with the idea of giving the school board time for a four- or five-minute report at select board meetings. Then if there is anyone here that wants to talk with the school board more about their issues, they could break out and go to another meeting room for discussion.
“The school board doesn’t report to us and we don’t have any authority over them. But this would give them an opportunity to tell us what they are doing and if anyone from the public or any board members want to discuss certain issues, they could go into a second meeting room to do so. …
“Lois Frey said she thinks it is a very good idea. Too many people have no clue what is happening in the school system. She thinks it would raise awareness, especially with budgets coming up. … Eric said he will get hold of Mark and make the offer to him.’’
