There was a non-gathering in honor of Memorial Day on Monday, whose story will be told next week. In the meantime, Memorial Day is held in our hearts all year in memory of so many who fought for all of us. A heartfelt thanks to all veterans.
• In an ominous statement from Town Clerk Rosemary Audibert, “As of May 12, the amount of delinquent taxes for this year was $238,000. Last year it was $214,000 and the year before it was $165,000.”
The select board is already ruminating about much lower state revenues and an expected large decrease in the PILOT funds next year. (PILOT is “payment in lieu of taxes — a payment to a town or city to compensate for part of the cost for services on tax-exempt property, such as fire and police protection and road maintenance. For example, the Vermont state government makes a PILOT for state-owned buildings.)
Fasten your seat belts for the next budget; this quarantine has long-reaching tentacles.
• Making lemonade out of lemons, the Johnson Public Library is looking into needed repairs while it is closed. Three separate itemized bids are being sought for repairs to the entrance ramp, the railing and for an overhaul of the parking area.
It’s planned that overgrown shrubs along the ramp will be removed and the parking lot will be redesigned. Anyone who wants to submit a bid can contact librarian Jeanne Engel at 635-7141. The deadline is June 5.
Flood protection is on the agenda again, with the library trustees’ decision that they’d prefer to install a permanent flood door on the library’s back door rather than removable gates.
Workable methods have been found and the trustees will look into it. Fortunately, money for most of these improvements has already been allocated.
Considering the large and impressive number of kids who joined the summer reading program last year, the library will be missed big time until it reopens. Its curbside service is jumping but it’s not preferable to the real thing.
• We have dedicated parks now. Tim Sullivan volunteered for many years to help make the Old Mill soccer fields what they are, so they are now dedicated to him. Similarly, Heather Rodriguez has been honored for her role in creating the playground there with a dedication for the playground structures and pirate ship.
• As long as the idea is worked out with the Skate Park Committee, the community garden will be expanded this summer, thanks to Rick Aupperly’s request. There has been increased interest in using it.
It will be extended toward Wescom Drive, away from the Skate Park, so should create no conflict. Rick will line up help and equipment to plow a section no larger than the original garden.
• Of course, there’s nothing new about the need to raise one’s own food; the move back to the land is only now perceived as newfound enlightenment. From the Oread Club’s “History of the Town of Johnson, Vt. 1784-1904” comes Johnson’s first community garden: “The earliest settlers located near the streams, clearing the meadows for farms. Later comers chose land on the hills in preference, for one reason, because they feared floods on the meadows, and did not realize that flooding enriched the land.
“But a more cogent reason was that it was found that the hill-lands raised better crops of wheat, sometimes as high as 36 bushels to the acre. There was no unlimited ‘Out West’ to raise wheat for New England in those days, and it behooved the settlers to raise everything possible in the way of food.”
