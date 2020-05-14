Nature is so comfortingly resilient. One day those pathetic snow-flattened daffodils were squashed and the cimicifuga was bowed over looking like it’s clinically depressed, and the next day everybody’s standing up brightly toward the sun, looking like the whole thing was fun.
One gets the impression that if they were asked to, plants would wear a mask without complaining. Humanity could learn from them.
That said, there’s an interesting discussion going on locally about mask-wearing that questions whether a person’s individual rights ought to be infringed upon by being asked to wear a mask for the sake of everyone else. There’s been outcry in defense of protecting mask-wearing and everybody else. Fortunately, Johnson is a community-minded place and that argument hasn’t surfaced. Nearly everyone one sees in Sterling Market and beyond is a mask-wearer.
In fact, we’re so public-conscious that even when we parade, it’s a non-parade! Last week, friends celebrated Mary Sladyk’s birthday with a parade of cars passing her home, waving and shouting greetings. Mary, beloved Johnson denizen to whom the 2018 town annual report was dedicated, stood on the lawn, socially distanced, and waved back. It’s not the same as blowing out the candles with a bunch of friends, but it’s a whole lot better than staying home and doing nothing.
• Town officials, Johnson’s Safety Management Team, and the Skate Park Committee will discuss this week how to open the park and other playground structures safely. Our town isn’t necessarily equipped to do things that bigger cities can do, such as sanitize every rail at the Skate Park.
The Skate Park follows the Aspen Institute’s Risk Assessment, using USA Skateboarding and the Tony Hawk Foundation guidelines: “Skateboard with non-household members not maintaining recommended physical distance” is rated “highest risk.” Casey Romero, Skate Park guru, will keep us up to date if decisions are reached.
• Small business is jumping in Johnson; it’s just jumping in a not-so-familiar way. On May 15, Foote Brook Farm’s annual plant sale starts and will run through June. Ordering is online and you can check out its list and CSA information at footebrookfarm.com. Marvin’s (aka Butternut Mountain Farm) is open for phone and online orders. Ebenezer’s is open online for books at bookshop.org/shop/EbenezerBooksVT. Moog’s is open for takeout Wednesday through Saturday, as is Downtown Pizzeria. Check out Downtown’s Facebook page for hours, which vary. The Johnson Chinese Kitchen is open every day except Tuesday for takeout. The Studio Store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 3 for curbside pickup. Place orders on its Facebook page.
• The wider world will be wondering what’s going on with Tuesday Night Live this summer. As of last week, the organizing committee decided that it won’t be possible to have the kind of show we’re used to. “We [the committee] are hopeful that we will be able to offer an event or two later this summer/early fall, but only if it is possible to ensure everyone’s safety.”
In April, the committee discussed many ways in which it might present concerts in healthier times, including possible June or fall presentations. It will remain flexible and evaluate the governor’s guidelines as the summer progresses. If it’s possible to put on a show, the committee is willing to make the effort to make it happen.
• It’s good to remember that the Johnson Historical Society’s entire operating budget for the year for the Holcomb House comes from its beloved pie sales at Tuesday Night Live. How about sending the historical society a donation to help cover the loss? Find the historical society and a link to its Facebook page at townofjohnson.com.
This virus has a lot to answer for. Loss of pie (perish the day!) is just the tip of the iceberg.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315