The Johnson Select Board has voted to make the skatepark a no-hunting zone, due to safety issues. Much of the park is within 500 feet of nearby homes, though the center of it is not. The issue came up when deer and hunters were there during youth weekend.
The same two Wescom Road residents who asked that the park be posted reported suspicious activity among the row of pines that border the street, such as “people sleeping in cars or two cars meeting for a few minutes ... latex gloves have been found there.” The select board reminds us that any suspicious activity should be reported to the sheriff’s department, which needs to know where such things happen.
• The latest update on the proposed light industrial park is that two grant applications are being finalized with the help of the Lamoille County Planning Commission. Both are EDA grants — “Federal Assistance for Economic Development. A core objective for Economic Development Integration at EDA is to increase your access to the most relevant federal resources that support job creation, drive innovation and entrepreneurship, and build resilient regional economies.”
If successful, over $1 million would be available to build infrastructure for the property, including a road and utilities.
Scott Meyer voiced concerns of many taxpayers when he asked the select board Nov. 18 for the overall costs to date on the property and requested an overall plan for what will be spent on it. There were no answers, so Meyer asked that that information be had before Town Meeting Day.
Aside from the $250,000 purchase price, the town paid for an option to buy the property. From the select board minutes: “(Scott’s) understanding is that the town will be asking taxpayers to pay more in the future. Have we had business owners interested? He is wondering where this is all leading. Every time we talk about this he thinks we should have a conversation about finances. Every time he comes to one of these meetings it is vague. He doesn’t think the community at large understands what is going on.
“Doug asked, we own it? Brian said yes, we are still making payments but we own it. Mike said as far as the question of whether we have anyone interested, it is difficult to try to sell something that has no infrastructure. Once we get infrastructure to it, we are hoping we have people interested.
“There were unanswered questions from the start but people did vote for it. We were going to try to get grants and have minimal cost to taxpayers. Scott said there was frustration on the part of some taxpayers that there was no tangible business plan. He is interested in what we have spent so far and what we need to finish it up.
“Brian said he doesn’t know if he can answer all of Scott’s questions but the money we are spending on it now is really just that we are finishing paying the purchase price. That is the only outgoing money. And we are not collecting property taxes on it because we own it. We don’t have paid consultants or advertising. We have had a few people express interest but no one who is willing to buy until it’s developed.
“We think there is interest. We have better utilities and more capacity than neighboring towns’ industrial parks. We think we can attract businesses because of that but there is no guarantee.”
Scott also pointed out that there are downed trees across the road into the property and asked that they be removed to improve accessibility and visual intrigue. No answer was given to that, but Selectman Doug Molde suggested installing a “Future Home of Johnson Industrial Park” sign.
• On a happy note, the Lamoille Family Center is out to brighten needy kids’ holidays by being the county Toys for Tots location. It’s collecting donations and gifts for kids up to 12 years old and will distribute them to families facing hardships. A large Holiday Project will be held at the Hyde Park VFW on a December Saturday with as many as 70 volunteers helping folks obtain free gifts for their kids.
Drop off new, unwrapped toys, puzzles, books and gifts at the Family Center at 480 Cadys Falls Road in Morrisville or check out the list of drop-off spots around the county — Kinney Drugs in Cambridge and Morrisville, Big Lots, Community National Bank, Curves, Fred’s Energy, O’Reilly Auto Parts, People’s United Bank, Presents of the Past, Union Bank (both Morrisville locations and Johnson), Once Upon A Time, The Swimming Hole, Bear Pond Books, Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe, Stowe Community Church, Johnson Farm and Garden, Lamoille Valley Chevrolet, North Country Federal Credit Union, Pizza on Main, Thompson’s Flour Shop, and Fork and Gavel.
To register to be a “shopper,” to volunteer, or for information, call 888-5229 by Dec. 6.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315