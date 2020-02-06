Over $10,000 and almost two years ago, the village trustees and town select board were directed by the voters to find out whether the village and town should become simply the town of Johnson.
Kent Gardner, of the nonprofit Center for Governmental Research, was hired to produce a report and held a meeting last week to describe his findings to date. After talking with community members for two days, he shared some observations.
According to the meeting minutes, “Kent said this community has tremendous strength. Most people don’t think of the town and village separately, but think of it as a single community. There are a number of things that are already shared between the town and village. There is not a lot of duplication and redundancy.”
The minutes continue: “Kent said in his experience the answer to the question of whether to merge usually rests on one of two things. If there is a situation where there is substantial redundancy and therefore a lot of money to be saved, that is a good reason to merge. In small communities where the pool of people willing to volunteer for local government, planning and zoning boards, etc., is small, people may end up serving for a long time on these boards, which is not necessarily healthy.”
He sees far more shared responsibility between the town and village than other towns have and has found that most big items are independently managed. The village oversees utilities and fire protection, while the town handles roads, police protection and emergency services. Another major point is that the ratepayers own most of the village’s assets, the utilities.
Gardner concluded that a merger would have “quite modest” financial benefits, since no positions would be eliminated in the town offices. The village tax would be eliminated but might be offset by the partial elimination of the $52,000 state payment in lieu of taxes for Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
If a merger happened, employee responsibilities would be restructured. One positive outcome might be a change in the way the maintenance and repairs of some village departments are handled. The village has “specialized individuals who are highly paid because of their skills working for the electric department, but a good bit of their time is devoted to general public works functions that are typically compensated at a lower level.” In other words, lineworkers for the electric department are paid linemen’s wages to do other work. “Arguably, pushing all public works functions to the town would better match the community’s needs to labor skills.”
There doesn’t seem to be any problem with a scarcity of individuals running for trustee or select board positions when elections occur.
A merger was identified as one way to correct the unfortunate existence of some bad feelings between village and town employees and citizens that Kent feels is contrary to the best interests of all of Johnson.
Going forward, if the merger is approved by the voters, unless a time limit is imposed, a potentially very long time will be spent in negotiations between the village and town on the future workings of board and utilities, using the data furnished by the merger report. No recommendation one way or the other will be made by the CGR study.
Many more details about the merger can be read in the Jan. 27 meeting minutes of the trustees and select board. Check them out at townofjohnson.com.
• One of Johnson’s best assets, our library, continues to impress with its ongoing successes. This time it’s been awarded a $10,000 grant from Copley Hospital for senior services, which is a substantial increase over previous years.
The library trustees are discussing ways in which it can be used in addition to the usual writing classes and audio books, which could include chartering a bus to provide rides to non-local activities.
• The library will partner with Vermont Humanities to hold a book discussion on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. about “March,” written by U.S. Sen. John Lewis of Georgia, a major figure in the civil-rights movement. A partial viewing of the PBS documentary “John Lewis: Get in the Way” will be shown as well. It’s at the library. Drop by to get a free graphic novel about beginning of the civil rights movement.
• Just a reminder that the Johnson Food Shelf, which serves Johnson, Belvidere, Waterville and Eden, always welcomes donations of food and money and that it serves all those in need. Cal 635-9003 for information or visit the food shelf at the end of Railroad Street on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9 and noon, and Wednesdays between 4 and 6.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315