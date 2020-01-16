Huzzahs and eureka!! Johnson will soon have a big new claim to fame. The tree board has begun laying the foundation for the Johnson Arboretum, to be planted in what’s now the 3-acre Nelson Duba Field along the Gihon — and it will be marvelous.
Over time, the board will plan and plant a comprehensive collection of unusual maples, for starters, as well as other collections of trees and shrubs that will expand folks’ knowledge and interest. Have you ever seen the variegated form of Acer pseudoplatanus? Look forward to meeting it and falling in love at the arboretum. It’s just one example of an unfamiliar and lovely tree that will grow in these parts.
There will be grassy walking paths in a natural style, birdhouses, benches, places to relax and feel peace among the trees, support for birds and bees, and a picnic area along the Gihon beach.
It’ll be a big job. To begin, with the board’s input, a plan will be drawn up by a landscape architect, who has been chosen for her knowledge of plants. Walking paths and layout will be established, the property boundaries will be marked, a bridge, donated by Bill Perkins, will be installed on a small brook near the river, Japanese knotweed and honeysuckle removal will begin on the beach, a logo and letterhead will be created, and we’ll begin to assemble a list of volunteers who will help with all kinds of projects. A tree inventory and tagging method will begin, as well as creation of educational markers for each tree planted.
This is a project that will require a great deal of volunteer help to install and maintain. Community workdays will be held. There’s no money from the town at this point. How about you? The board needs someone who can donate their time to create a logo, and help with invasives removal and with installing the infrastructure. A kiosk will need to be built. Fundraising will be necessary. Everybody is welcome to participate, not just Johnsonites. If any of these are things you can help with or if you’d like to donate funds, please contact Sue Lovering, tree board chair, at loveringsuened@gmail.com.
It may be a big job but the tree board is a go-getting group that like to do wonders and frequently does it with not much to go on. Tree huggers and proud of it! They’re writing a grant that, if awarded, will provide the funding to establish infrastructure and a plan. Fingers crossed!
This project will be funded with grants and donations as they become available, so growth of the Arboretum will proceed at a slow pace. The Tree Board plans to break ground on Arbor Day, Friday, May 1, by planting of trees. The board looks forward to lots of company to help celebrate.
Over the next year, the Friends of the Johnson Arboretum will be created to bring together people from throughout the area who will volunteer for and support the garden. Long term, the Arboretum will be a draw to Johnson for walkers, nature lovers, and especially people who want to enjoy trees and learn.
•••
The Historical Society will present a talk by Robert Titterton about another of Johnson’s large claims to fame, Julian Scott, on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m.
Scott is a noted Johnson artist who left his home on Route 15 in the west end of the village to go to war in 1861 at the tender age of 15. He’s famous for his paintings of the Civil War and the West. He painted the Battle of Cedar Creek that hangs in the Cedar Creek Room at Vermont’s Statehouse and wows everybody who sees it.
Learn more from the Historical Society at the Holcomb House on Sunday and enjoy the cookies.
•••
If you’re a teen/tween and you’re up for an evening of food, games, art projects, books, and a lot of laughs with good company, you’re in luck. You’ll find all of that at the next TeenTween meeting at the Johnson Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315