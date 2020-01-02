Happy New Year, Johnson! A new blank slate stands before us, ready for us to fill it with community life. Aside from the ultra-popular “I’ve just gotta lose weight” resolution, consider this, from author Karel Capek, who considers gardening and life: “You must give more to the soil than you take away.”
• There are committee vacancies in town looking to be filled by interested and committed citizens. One is on the Conservation Commission, which has the stewardship of the town’s public lands. The commission does a variety of works, including management of the Conservation Reserve Fund, conservation of land and natural resources, planning for trails, hands-on work like apple tree release and invasive species management, and defending our precious wild flora, fauna and environment. It’s an important job and a fun one. Contact Lois Frey at 635-8315 if interested. The commission will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 7, with Lamoille County Forester Rick Dyer.
Just as important is the Planning Commission, which also has a vacancy. It has a vital role in planning policy for development and related issues. The Planning Commission has recently finished a consideration of class 4 roads and is now working on roads and runoff planning. The commission also looking for someone to serve as a new chairperson. If this is your calling, contact Brian Story at the Municipal Building.
As with any consideration of joining a community group, attend a meeting or two and see if the fit is right for you. The Conservation Commission meets on the second Thursday of each month and the Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of the month.
• The adoption of the new derelict building ordinance will make many folks happy; it’s due to take effect on Feb. 16. Its text can be seen at the Municipal Building.
• Looking for a fixer-upper mobile home? You’ll get the chance on Jan. 20, when the select board auctions off the 1998 Astro located at 53 Katy Win East. The auction will be at the municipal building at 6 p.m. According to law, if anyone objects to the sale, “if a petition signed by 5 percent of the legal voters of the town of Johnson objecting to this sale is presented to the town clerk within 30 days of the date of the posting and publication of this notice, then the town will cause the question of whether to convey this property to be considered at a special or annual meeting. …”
• The new year’s news isn’t all financially rosy: there are significant purchases to be made sooner than later. The village has to replace a furnace and a Bobcat and there is a $12,000 generator repair. The village and town are looking at $9,700 in computer replacements. Over the next few years, a significant amount will be required to comply with the new state and federal water runoff regulations.
Both the town road crew and the village water and light crew plan to unionize and negotiate pay.
And then there is the library, which is making much-needed safety improvements. The decision made by the town in December to take over the cost and labor of safeguarding the library against flooding included provision of floodgates similar to the type used at Sterling Market. Their cost is roughly $5,500. New flood-resistant windows will be $4,000. That money is already available in the emergency management fund.
What wasn’t so obvious is the need for a structural engineer’s survey to assess the strength of the walls against water pressure that could cave them in. The library trustees and the select board are in agreement that this should be done as soon as possible, so an engineer will be hired and paid by the town before the new gates and windows are bought.
Those gates will be proactively installed by the public works crew or the fire department when flooding is threatening. Historically, the library employees and volunteers have handled flood damage; this has been righted so the town can take care of the building.
One thing is certain: Everybody agrees that the library is one of Johnson’s most valuable and cherished institutions.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315