Some folks find March a slow-dragging, boring time with nothing but taxes and more snow to worry about. Besides town meeting and sugaring, however, Johnson has lots of distraction.
Steam fun is on the agenda at the Johnson Elementary School gym on Wednesday, March 18; STEAM fun, that is. A festival featuring science, technology, engineering, art and math will feature all sorts of interesting projects, like a 12-foot-tall wind wall, a 15-foot “soil tunnel” showing the science of healthy soils, coding robots, giant blue building blocks, a 30-foot Lego racetrack and more. All ages will find something of interest, including presentation of career path resources. Check out what’s going on at the school and indulge in light refreshments from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 18.
The Johnson Conservation Commission’s March Gladness series of interesting talks and activities kicks off this Sunday, March 8, with a discussion of mushrooms by well-known expert Brad Bordeaux.
On March 15, wildlife biologist Noel Dodge will talk about bats of all kinds and what their status is, now that white nose syndrome has affected them.
On Sunday, March 21, Dave Brown will talk about canoeing in the far north wilderness, far enough north that moose outnumber people.
The last one, on March 28, will have Noel Dodge explaining i-Naturalist and the myriad facts about Vermont’s flora and fauna that can be found there. All take place at the library at 1:30.
• Conservation Commission members have begun marking the boundaries of the Gomo Town Forest with orange polka-dot flagging. Thanks to Noel Dodge, Dean Locke and Denise Ashman for spending a cold winter day breaking powder and remarking old blazes on the western boundary.
• The 11-acre lot at the corner of Ben Ober Road and Clay Hill Road is well known as a beloved stargazing and birdwatching spot that’s often been the subject of the sentence, “That piece of land really ought to be conserved.” Rumor has it that more than one marriage proposal has taken place there, too.
It is for sale now and a concerned citizen has suggested to the Conservation Commission that it’s worth saving. The commission members would be enthused to see that happen but they are not fundraisers; someone will need to spearhead the effort. If you’re interested, contact a Conservation Commission member, who will put you in touch with the right people to talk to.
• Sugarmaker Rob Maynard brought the results of his first run to the tree board meeting. Best. Syrup. Ever.
• The Recreation Committee has been plenty busy with the skiing program, well-attended skate-and-bakes, and laying plans for a busy summer with new recreational ideas. Big thanks to volunteer Brian Raulinaitis for his many hours spent caring for the ice rink. A few people have applied to join the committee and talks are planned around new hiking trails on the Talc property.
Registration is open for baseball and Tumble Time and volunteers are being sought for coaching baseball/softball. Good news — we’re likely to see the Memorial Day Fun Run this year.
• Bill McKibben, world renowned environmentalist, will speak about climate change at Green Mountain Tech in Hyde Park on Thursday, March 12, at 6. His talk is titled “The Biggest Thing in the World — a Report from the Front Lines of the Climate Front.” What could be more important? It’s brought to us by the Lanphear Library and Lamoille Neighbors, it’s free, and everyone is welcome.
• The town is collecting sealed bids to buy the trailer at 53 Katy Win East. The select board will open the bids Monday, April 6, at the municipal building. There is a minimum bid of $2,000.
