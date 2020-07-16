The Community Oven’s free pizza extravaganza has kicked off in fine style. It’s at the Legion Field on Mondays, rain or shine, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. through the end of August. Pick up one of three kinds and, if you need more for a family, they’ll make you more than one.
There are restrictions, of course. It’s takeout or, if you prefer, you can eat out on the field responsibly spaced. Wear a mask. As you’re waiting for your pizza to be placed on the table for pickup, please stay distanced from the oven and others or wait in the car. Consider the welfare of the folks who work hard to continue this beloved tradition as they consider the welfare of those they serve. Kudos to the Oven Committee!
• Eric Osgood, emergency manager, tells us that Johnson Emergency Management team meets biweekly with Northern Vermont University and the Vermont Studio Center about responsible reopenings.
Both NVU and the studio center “have committed to being on a community-wide Zoom broadcast in late July or early August. They will share their reopening schedule, their safeguards, and reassure the Johnson community of their commitment. They will also be available for a Q&A from the public. Information will be made available as we near a date of hosting this; please stay tuned and tune in for the Zoom broadcast.”
• There is no news yet from the ongoing investigation of damage to the Skatepark, but the committee’s positive work goes on. An example of the good experience and positive results the park inspires is this: Avid skateboarder Ashton Schribner, a Lamoille Union High School student, spends hours at the park. In any other year, he’d be employed there a few hours a month, keeping the site looking good, but this year has held that back. No matter.
Ashton sent this note to Casey Romero, “Hey, Casey, I was at the park today and I removed a huge branch that was about to fall out of a tree, so I took it down and put it near the shed so nobody gets hurt. Besides that, everything here is looking great.” Now there’s a guy with his head on straight. Kudos as well to the Skatepark.
• As if there’s not enough disaster going around these days, there’s a rumor that the Asian Hornet, aka the Murder Hornet, has invaded the U.S. Fortunately, it’s not true. The world’s largest hornet, at up to 2.5 inches long with a 3-inch wingspan and a 25-mph speed, originates from all parts of Asia and has the potential to kill a human. And we thought bush honeysuckle was bad!
The truth is that these hornets are nowhere near here. A few sightings have been found in in the Pacific Northwest in late 2019 and 2020. From the U.S. Department of Agriculture: “To date, Asian giant hornets have not been identified outside of Washington state and they are actively subject to quarantine measures by USDA’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service and Washington Department of Agriculture.”
Incidentally, bees see dark colors and red as a threat. You’re less likely to get stung wearing white.
• More potentially good news about invasives is the new experimental biological control for the emerald ash borer that’s begun in Vermont. It’s a tiny non-stinging wasp that is a natural predator of the deadly ash beetle. It’s been released in Plainfield and South Hero.
The parasitic wasp only attacks the emerald ash borers and is one of four listed as safe to use for biocontrol by the Animal Plant Health Inspection Service.
Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation plans to release them in all 14 Vermont counties over the next few years in an effort to regulate emerald ash borer populations. This isn’t a new idea; 29 states have had wasp releases over the last 10 years. Vermont, however, stands to benefit more because the beetle came to it more recently. Due to its size, this wasp is effective only on small infested trees, so it isn’t a silver bullet. However, encouraging results have been found in other states using this method and it’s hoped that, with success, Vermont may be able to prolong the lives of its ash trees. And that would be great news for every community in the state.
For information about the parasitoids and this wasp, call 866-322-4512.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
