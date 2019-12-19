The Johnson Jubilee was, as always, a success, attended by lots of happy, cookie eating people in the holiday mood. Over at the Holcomb House, kids were treated to story reading by Mary Jean Smith and Kathy Tobin, followed up by singing around the Christmas tree.
The S.D. Ireland truck with the zillion lights was missing, to the disappointment of many, but rest assured, it’s already scheduled to be in Johnson at the next Jubilee. Johnson Works is to be commended for another winning celebration.
The Conservation Commission has changed its meeting day to accommodate members. They’ll meet on the second Thursday of each month at the library at 6:45 p.m., starting in February. At the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, county forester Rick Dyer will join them to discuss Johnson’s forests and their management.
The Johnson Historical Society will hold a talk Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m. Bob Titterton will talk about Johnson’s native son, artist Julian Scott. If you’ve seen Scott’s “The Battle of Cedar Creek,” which hangs in the Statehouse, you know how wonderful he was. Learn more at the Holcomb House.
The Historical Society’s annual report will be anything but dry, as it’ll will contain pictures of hidden treasures to be found at the Holcomb House. Watch for it a few weeks before town meeting, which is March 3.
•••
Tuesday Night Live doesn’t sleep after the summer’s end. The committee that runs it continue to plan and execute new ideas throughout.
Tom Moog is considering joining. They’re working on handling of trash, as vendors are no longer required to take it with them. There’s an interest in having volunteers sort the trash; the Boy Scouts have been asked and a suggestion was made that high schoolers who want to do community service could be tapped.
Want to help out? Contact Howard Romero, committee chair. Next summer will see an extra toilet, too, which will be provided by the town.
The Bake Oven Committee stays awake, too. TI has decided to hold a Hand Pie (pizza, that is) & Skate at the ice rink on Legion Field on Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. It’ll include hot drinks, handmade pies and baked goods for sale or donation.
•••
The 120th Christmas Bird Count is set for Saturday, Dec. 28, and you don’t have to be an expert birder to join in. Noel Dodge is the area’s coordinator; he can be contacted at noel.dodge@gmail.com to join up. If you’re inexperienced, Noel can pair you with someone. It involves walking or driving an assigned area and recording sightings of birds.
Feeder counts can be done as well, in which the count is taken at intervals through the day by observing a feeder. All data is collected by Noel and sent to the Audubon Society for conservation research and planning.
Not the least of it is the fun and learning that can be had doing a count. Often a rare bird that doesn’t belong in these parts shows up, such as the greater black hawk that spent months in a park in Portland, Maine, last year. Previously, it hadn’t been seen farther north than Texas. Individual birds can even be tracked by photos.
Last year’s count was the biggest ever, with a record high of 2,615 counts across the U.S., Canada and Latin America; 2,638 species were recorded by 79,425 people.
Unfortunately, despite the higher number of participants, the count found 48,678,334 birds, a much lower number than in previous years. There has been a downward trend in numbers over the past 33 counts, which adds to the worry that there are simply fewer birds than there used to be, due to any number of reasons, such as habitat loss, climate change and use of pesticides. In order to help them, recording their whereabouts is more important than ever.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315