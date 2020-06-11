Green Up Day was a pretty quiet affair but one trash-picking story stands out: Michael Mahnke and Kyle Nuse’s girls, Olive and Pepper, given the choice of places they’d like to clean up, decided to take a public park in hand (and bag) and spiff it up.
They removed two bags of yuck-junk and a pile of assorted twisted rusty tailpipes and unidentifiables at Beard’s swimming hole. The observation was made that twisted tea gets the award for most-littered bottle at Beard’s and that it’s too bad people can’t be more thoughtful. Congrats to Olive and Pepper for looking out for a beloved Johnson place.
• More good news comes from the select board. Member Nat Kinney tells us that it looks like next year’s state payment in lieu of taxes payment will be completely covered, so a potential budget deficit will be avoided. As of this writing, “the Legislature is close to passing a budget that makes PILOT whole.”
• The bad news came from the Johnson Skate Park, not a place where one expects any bad news at all. Last week, negative graffiti appeared on the features there, which were quickly painted over by Skate Park volunteers after an outpouring of outrage and support from citizens. Chair Casey Romero says, “Emotions are one thing, but this kind of destruction is the wrong way to express them. Our public recreation area invites and allows creative and positive graffiti in some areas, but no obscene, hostile and negative messages.”
• The groundbreaking event for the new Johnson Arboretum has a tentative date of Saturday, Sept. 12. Like everything else, it was put on hold in April for health reasons. Fortunately, plans and decisions were in place for moving forward with the arboretum’s infrastructure before boards were prohibited from meeting.
Plans are being drawn up for a swell new kiosk, a landscape plan is being developed, and the Tree Board has bought 10 unusual trees and shrubs that will form the first section of Johnson’s new unique space.
Trees can’t be planted any old time; they have to be in the ground early enough to settle in before winter. Similarly, July and August aren’t good planting times because of the stresses of heat and possible lack of rain. So with luck, the current conditions will allow a gathering of people to celebrate the opening and help plant trees.
• July 1 is the day we can no longer put food scraps in the landfill. By now, you probably have a composter and know the drill, but if not, the Lamoille Chamber will present a Zoomed panel of experts to answer all your questions about Act 148. It happens on Tuesday, June 16, from 5 to 6:30. Submit questions before that to outreach@lrsmwd.org or to executivedirector@lamoillechamber.com. Find the Zoom link at lamoillechamber.com.
• A reminder that the Johnson Food Shelf is up, running and well stocked with fresh and canned food. For safety, pickup is outside on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to noon and on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. For information or to donate, call 635-9003. Kudos to Laraway for donating 20 pounds of rhubarb.
• At last, a reason to take a selfie! Lamoille Chamber of Commerce has a contest going to promote the wearing of masks while supporting local businesses. Just take a picture of yourself in a local business and post it on Facebook, tagged Lamoille Chamber of Commerce. Once a week through June, a gift certificate from a member business will be awarded to one lucky randomly chosen person.
Says the Chamber, “Lamoille County’s numbers of COVID-19 are low, so let’s have some fun while keeping it that way!” For information, contact executivedirector@lamoillechamber.com.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315