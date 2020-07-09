Isn’t it usually the case that bad news gets press while good news exhales quietly on the floor? Amid the justifiable outrage and concern being voiced about recent events at the Johnson Skatepark and Bike Track, let’s not forget about all the good things that go on there daily.
Scores of young folks and older ones use the park for riding and learning. Committee chair Casey Romero tells us, “Many families, kids, and riders of all ages get hours of good, clean fun on the different terrains. I believe we are the only free public park in Vermont with dirt and paved terrains, so bikers and skateboarders (and scooter riders, rollerbladers, et al.) can mix it up. Certainly we’re the only town with an official partnership with a neighboring nonprofit organization — Laraway — serving another important youth population.” It’s clear that teamwork and positive directions are created there every season.
The Skatepark Committee is considering creation of a “Park Pride” campaign. There’s a lot to be proud of. If you have good memories or stories to share, connect with Casey or any other committee member. Follow those and pictures of improvements at the park on Facebook or Instagram.
• Justice for Dogs is hosting a benefit scented candle sale in which percent of the proceeds will go top the nonprofit. There are 25 scents to choose from, with the knowledge that every candle sale helps a needy cat or dog. Order forms can be had by calling 760-7818 or emailing justicefordogs@aol.com. Pick them up and buy some homemade dog treats and cat toys, too, on July 25 at Deb’s Place.
• Speaking of positivity, the Lamoille Chamber of Commerce newsletter has a new section that relates positive stories from the community. Let’s face it: coronavirus has put a lot of people in a bad mood. But there are good stories, too, and the chamber would like to hear and share them. Send your good memory to executivedirector@lamoillechamber.com.
• The Lamoille Chamber of Commerce has been imaginative and busy in creating ways to deal with COVID-19. One of its answers for businesses that have had to close down is Love Vermont, an online directory that lists local businesses “who are now selling gift certificates online, offering takeout meals, online shopping, discounts or asking for donations to support the business.” It’s a good place to find small businesses that you may not have discovered yet, too. Business owners can submit a free ad at lovevermont.org.
• Check out the Johnson Public Library’s updated website and news of the Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” at johnsonpubliclibrary.org. Besides reading, the library offers weekly crafts with craft packages to pick up for the kids. Around the back, the library is hosting a “Guess How Many Goldfish in the Jar” contest, along with other window displays, and chalk art on the walls done by the summer readers. There never has been a fun shortage at the library; a virus won’t change that.
• A new shop, the Village Emporium on Main, plans to open in the next few weeks. It will feature new and gently used’ items and consignments from clothing to furniture, some at liquidation prices. Shopping will adhere to the state’s COVID-19 recommendations.
• Fun’s a-poppin’ at Northern Vermont University-Johnson this summer, as drive-in movie classics and concerts are planned in virus-safe conditions. (Whoever thought we’d be thinking along these lines a year ago? Unbelievable.) This collaboration between Catamount Arts, which provided funding, and NVU will kick off with the instrumental rock group Thank God for Science on Saturday, July 11, at 7. The shows, called “Drive In to Stay Safe,” will run every weekend through August, alternating between NVU’s campuses in Johnson and Lyndon. It may not be Tuesday Night Live, but it’s fun. On July 18, see “Back to the Future” at the drive-in at Johnson. (Get it?) An eclectic roster of concerts and family-friendly films will alternate weekends.
Restrictions for safety are in effect; cars will be 6 feet apart and people may not stray beyond their vehicle. Concerts start at 7 and movies at dusk; parking for movies opens 30 minutes before sunset. Tickets are $20 per car and must be bought in advance. Check northernvermont.edu/news for ticket sales, the entertainment lineup, and more information.
• Yet another fun summer activity hits the dust with the cancellation of the United Way Garden Tour, to the disappointment of gardeners on the tour who have been spiffing up the botanicals. Two or three Johnson gardens were included. Perhaps it’ll happen next year.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
