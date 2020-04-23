The big — and only — news this week is about the potential closing of Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
We need the Legislature to figure out how the state can become financially solvent, as the college system has a serious shortfall. It puts those legislators in a difficult place.
To read what led up to this decision, read the white paper written about it in August vsc.edu and search for “white paper.”
Local support for keeping the university open has been overwhelming, with people turning out for a socially distanced rally in Johnson, signs sprouting all over, and a Montpelier-based car parade.
Kyle Nuse, who organized the Main Street protest on Sunday, reported: “We had a very successful protest on Main Street yesterday. We figure over 250 came out in support, lining the entire Main Street stretch, including all our reps (Matt, Dan and Lucy), Johnson Elementary School principal Dave Manning, Eric Osgood, Gordy Smith and many board members, shopkeepers, students, professors and alumni.
“Hundreds more drove by with signs, honks and waves. I emailed everyone I knew and also got Isaac Eddy and Greg Stefanski to MC the event. Both took shifts walking up and down Main Street leading us in chants (‘NVU, we love you’ and ‘Heck, no, we won’t go’) and keeping the enthusiasm high. It was awesome, and such an inspiring coming together of the community in solidarity of our most prized possession, NVU.
“About halfway through we got the breaking news that Gov. Scott was not in support of the chancellor’s recommendations and the crowd erupted in cheers.
“Folks did a fairly good job keeping distance and almost everyone had masks on. Channel 5 news also did a great segment on us.”
Johnson rarely has nothing to say.
State Rep. Lucy Rogers advises people to campaign all across Vermont to support the colleges. “To be clear, we are not out of the woods yet.
“Please call your friends in other regions of the state and explain to them why this is important. Ask them to talk to their local legislators. In order to find bridge funding to keep the campuses open for another year while a more permanent plan is made, we will need buy-in from legislators all across the state, not just in Lamoille County. We still need your help in advocating for our university.”
What a closure would do to this and surrounding communities would be financially devastating and downright scary to consider. What it’ll do to your tax bill could send you into the closet in the fetal position.
The vote on this decision may take place next Monday, April 27. To make your thoughts known to the people who will make that decision, take the survey for the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees at surveymonk ey.com/r/J8BRV5Z.
The governor can be reached at governor.vermont.gov.
•••
COVID-19 marches on, and the latest news from the CDC about our pets is that there isn’t any, fortunately.
It states: “At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 to people or that they might be a source of infection in the United States.”
The World Organization for Animal Health adds, “The current spread of COVID-19 is a result of human-to-human transmission. To date, there is no evidence that companion animals have spread the disease. Therefore, there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals which may compromise their welfare.”
As Franklin Roosevelt said during the Great Depression, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” illustrating that a positive mental attitude “will help to prevent the worst possible outcomes from materializing.” (Actually, that phrase about fear and its meaning originates in the 16th century with writer Michel de Montaigne, who wrote “The thing of which I have the most fear is fear.”)
So it’s relief that some folks can find humor in anything, even a pandemic.
•••
Recent lines seen online: “The Powerball is up to an 18-pack of Charmin”; “Fact: in four weeks, 88 percent of blondes will disappear from earth”; “Overslept this morning. Was late getting to the living room”; “Remember when we were little and had underwear with the days of the week on them. Yeah. That would be helpful right now”: “Day 7 of homeschool biology: testing whether or not chloroform has a smell.”
Have a laugh; it’s good for you.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315