Though the annual Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District meeting took place last Monday and you missed it, budget talks for school expenses are coming up and should be attended. Spending on schools rises yearly; 2020 is no exception.
Crazily enough, historically, a very small percentage of the district’s voters turn out to vote on a budget that makes up 80 percent of Johnson’s tax bill. Everyone supports educating our children. It’s safe to say that everyone hates paying taxes, too. Many argue that since the district merged, expenses have risen and transparency is murkier. It’s up to the voter to educate themselves about how the board arrives at the budget and to vote on it on March 3, not just in Johnson but in the entire district.
In two recent social media posts, a concerned citizen laid out the facts around where education money comes from in Vermont and how much we will spend. It’s food for thought: “The proposed budget would increase Johnson homestead education taxes by 14.6 cents per thousand; for a typical $180,000 home that is a $263 increase.” That’s a lot of groceries.
For a Johnson business the increase is 15.1 cents per thousand; how are we going to attract and keep businesses in Johnson with these kinds of increases.
Per-pupil spending at the elementary schools is projected to increase to $18,278 from $16,876; and is now approaching the excess spending threshold of $18,756, at which point, any increase in taxes is doubled.
Soon you’ll probably be hearing another bureaucrat myth about mandates, but that’s another economics lesson for another day.
Get involved. Go to the meetings. Read the reports. Vote.
This information comes from the state and can be read at tax.vermont.gov/sites/tax/files/documents/FS-1259.pdf
•••
Fun’s a-poppin’ at the historical society Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Holcomb House. Legendary sugarmaker Dave Marvin will talk about five decades of changes in the maple industry and what they’ve meant at Butternut Mountain Farm. They involve beginning as a small family operation in Johnson to becoming a groundbreaking worldwide concern whose story is sure to captivate. Be there at 2 p.m.
The Johnson Historical Society has embarked on a strategic planning process and would like the community’s help with input on a short online survey. What do you want the society to do? Tell them at surveymonkey.com/r/JHS2020 by March 6.
Put Sunday afternoons in March on your calendars. the conservation commission’s March Gladness series of talks is coming up. They have an interesting lineup: on March 8, mushroom guy Brad Bordeaux will talk about everything mushrooms. On the 15th, wildlife biologist Noel Dodge will discuss iNaturalist, a program in which people can record wildlife sightings and learn all about the world of wildlife.
Dave Brown will present “Through Thick and Thin: 30 years of Northern Travel” by canoe through Labrador, Ontario, and Quebec by four adventure-loving friends on March 22. Noel Dodge will present a program on bats, endangered and not, on the 29th.
The free talks take place on Sundays from 1:30-3 p.m. at the library.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315