Along with everyone else, Johnson is on the unfortunate high alert for the virus and toilet paper watch.
Eric Osgood, select board chair and the town’s emergency management director, tells us he is receiving updates from the state so that coronavirus plans can be modified as things change and the public’s anxiety can be controlled. For information about the virus, go to healthvermont.gov/covid19.
Village trustees have been discussing the coming slowdown, and how many employees are required to keep the village’s electric and water services going. Those will be covered with minimum staff and possible help from the state Emergency Operations Center and the Northeast Public Power Association, if necessary.
Town employees will work at home as they can, though much of their work involves contact with the public. Cash flow requires billing, but even that could be postponed for a short time.
The Department of Health and Emergency Management has established response guidelines for ambulance and fire departments and Northern Emergency Medical Services and the Johnson Fire Department have methods in place for communication.
As far as gatherings, they’re temporarily stymied. The March Gladness series has been postponed until summer, the Vermont Studio Center is closed, as are the Holcomb House and Dharma Yoga. The Flynn Theater is closed through May 31, and Northern Vermont University-Johnson is closed. After-school kids’ programs are canceled and the select board is trying live videoconferencing at their meetings.
The Johnson Public Library is closed until at least the beginning of April, but our intrepid librarians will fill the need for books by providing pickups of DVDs, books and audiotapes in the parking lot. Groups that meet at the library will continue to do so and will sanitize surfaces before they leave.
Amy Crawford proposed a good idea: Townspeople ought to form an assistance group for Johnsonites who are vulnerable, such as folks who need food, while this problem persists. Anyone interested can contact her at vtwolfhound@gmail.com.
The tree board will decide about postponing its May 1 Arbor Day arboretum groundbreaking to a later date. In the meantime, its work on infrastructure continues. It has a wish list of materials, labor with machinery, and/or donations that might help and is wondering if anyone has these hanging about: pressure treated lumber, four bags of lime, 4 yards of mulch, heavy-duty landscape fabric, wire mesh and stakes for deer control on young trees, time with a skidsteer or bulldozer, corkboard and roofing for a kiosk, and signs for the paths. All such donations are tax-deductible and much appreciated
Unfortunately, there are no fun things to report. On the rosy side, snowdrops are springing out of the thinning snow, covered with white-tipped buds, ready to explode into spring’s very first flowers. Now that’s uplifting.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315