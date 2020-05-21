Visiting aliens from the planet Vulcan wouldn’t recognize the place. So much has changed in a short time; who’d have thought that normal life would include smile-hiding face coverings and the inability to move about town without wondering if a trip to the hardware store might kill you?
Even the way folks move through the grocery store has changed. Have you noticed that everybody looks at the floor these days, rather than at the folks they pass in the one-way aisle?
The one thing that isn’t new, though, is the pull-together community spirit most of us have. Good for those who do the right thing, even if it’s not convenient or comfortable. It’s gotten us to a much safer place than the states right next to us.
It’s a strange year when the Northern Vermont University campus is quiet the night of graduation. Where were the whoops and fireworks? Sadly, they were off in the past, along with so many other of life’s everyday elements that we took for granted. Kudos to the students who slogged through the difficult end and graduated. Zoom took the place of caps, gowns, “Pomp and Circumstance,” and walking the red carpet to receive a diploma. It was efficient and a whole lot better than nothing. It was so … Vulcan.
Never mind. As a dear friend said recently, “Friends will get us through.”
• Green Up day will wear a different look this year, too. Remember the 2018 extravaganza the Conservation Commission threw? What a swell party that was! This year’s event will take place on May 30 and there are requirements.
Pick up green bags at 10 a.m. at the Legion Field, municipal building, or on the green, while social distancing. (A year ago, had that phrase ever entered your mind?) While collecting trash on roadsides, groups are limited to five people, masked and gloved, unless they all live in the same household. A town truck will be parked at the green from 2 to 3 p.m. to collect the bags. Bring them in the back or trunk of your vehicle, tied shut, and stay in your vehicle. Volunteers will remove them for you and pile them on the town truck. Tires are allowed.
As in previous years, it’s OK to leave green bags on the side of the road to be picked up as the town’s road crew makes its rounds.
As coordinator Shayne Spence tells us, “If you have COVID symptoms or are caring for a person who has COVID symptoms or have tested positive for COVID, please stay home. If you are returning from out of state, remember you need to self-isolate for 14 days. If you are in this group, do not come to this event.
“Green Up Day will look very different this year, but we will do everything we can to live up to everyone’s expectations for the event. We hope you’ll take this opportunity to get out and enjoy the warmer weather while keeping our community clean. And above all, stay safe and healthy.”
• Due to a small dispute over an easement, it appears there will be no progress on the sidewalk replacements on Pearl Street this year. It remains to be seen whether the grant funds that will pay for the project can be used next year in order to complete it.
• The village annual meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 2, at the municipal building, with ballot voting between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. In-person voting is required by law; however, a postage-paid ballot has been sent to every legal village voter and the hope is that all if them will be mailed to reduce the risk of contact. A pre-vote informational meeting about the annual election will occur on May 26 at 6 p.m. via Zoom (zoom.us) or phone. Zoom meeting ID is 344 652 2544; phone is 646-558-8656.
Though near-freezing nights are still the norm, Memorial Day is upon us already. Happy summer, folks.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315